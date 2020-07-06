Loving the one she’s with! Jessica Simpson commemorated her sixth wedding anniversary with a heartfelt message to husband Eric Johnson.

“Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you,” the Open Book author, 39, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 5. “6 yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate. Our unity was written in God’s sky of colliding stars.”

Simpson continued, “Together, we manifest dreams, nurture desire and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore.”

In the image Simpson shared, the twosome were pictured posing in front of a massive butterfly that he gave to her. She noted that “anyone who knows me at all knows that this crystal butterfly is my dream gift 🦋 .”

The “Take My Breath Away” singer concluded her loving tribute with a quote from Emily Brontë’s book Wuthering Heights, writing: “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.”

Simpson began dating the 40-year-old retired NFL star in May 2010. At the time, Johnson was still estranged from wife Keri Johnson but they finalized their separation five months later.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2010 that the couple were engaged. Simpson and Johnson tied the knot in July 2014 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

“In terms of my marriage to Eric, I have never felt more myself or more free,” Simpson told Us exclusively in February. “Eric and I have a true mind, body [and] soul connection.”

The “With You” singer added, “Some of the things he loves most about me are my flaws. I am most certainly in this marriage and this life with Eric by my side with free will!”

Simpson and Johnson are the parents of Maxwell, 8, Ace, 7, and Birdie Mae, 15 months.

“The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow,” she told Entertainment Tonight in May 2018. “It’s like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do. There’s just nothing like the innocence of a child.”

Simpson was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006. The former 98 Degrees member, 46, went on to wed Vanessa Lachey (née Minnillo) in 2011.