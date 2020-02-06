Jessica Simpson’s ‘Open Book’ Will Have You Laughing and Crying

Jessica Simpson’s career has been a whirlwind. She was one of the biggest pop stars in the world with hits like “I Think I’m in Love With You” and “Irresistible,” and soon became a reality TV icon with ex-husband Nick Lachey on Newlyweds. As the years went on, however, her life became more of a mystery. She;s definitely had plenty of highs — she created a fashion empire, found love and had three beautiful children. But not everything seemed quite right.

Simpson is the first to admit it in her new memoir, Open Book. When she was first approached to write a book (a motivational guide to living a better life) she knew she didn’t want to lie to the public anymore. How could she write a motivational guide when she herself was struggling so much? For the first time ever she was truly inspired to open up, revealing her “inner monologue and most intimate struggles” in a book you won’t want to put down!

Get Open Book by Jessica Simpson starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

When writing Open Book, Simpson, 39, used the journals she’s kept since age 15 as a guide in order to not miss a thing. This means she goes all the way back to her time on The Mickey Mouse Club with fellow celebrities like Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake, as well as journeying through her marriage to Lachey and her subsequently tricky relationship with John Mayer. She also reveals stories behind her fashion line and how she finally found the love of her life, husband Eric Johnson.

Simpson also relives the very serious issues she’s faced in the past in the book, wanting to shed her surface-level public image and help fans see the true her. She discusses alcoholism and substance abuse, body image issues (as well as her dangerous tummy tucks) and disturbing childhood abuse. It’s an emotional journey, but it’s one that ends in understanding, appreciation and hope.

While Open Book reaches into Simpson’s darkest moments, it’s also filled with “humor and down-to-earth humanity,” as Simpson is now finding herself in a better place in life. Reviewers say that reading it was like spending time with a close friend, loving how raw and real it was. They said they laughed, they cried and they couldn’t stop reading it, calling it captivating and beautifully written. Order it on Amazon today to see for yourself what everyone is raving about!

