The New Serena Williams and Away Luggage Collab Is Perfection

Traveling can be so hectic, whether you’re going for a work trip or just taking a long-awaited vacation. You go into it thinking you’re organized and ready for anything — and the next thing you know your suitcase won’t close, your itinerary is based on the wrong time zone and the car you requested to bring you to the airport is nowhere to be seen!

It happens to the best of us, and that’s why we always look to the most experienced travelers to up our preparation game. One person who knows the ins and outs of travel to a T? Serena Williams. Arguably one of the best athletes not just in tennis, but ever, Williams has gone on a trip or two (or two million) in her life. That’s why when we heard she had collaborated with luggage brand Away, we knew we had to fly on over to the site to check it out!

Shop the Away x Serena Williams collaboration with suitcases starting at just $225 at Away!

Williams introduced the collection on her Instagram, writing, “If there’s one thing I’ve learned after years of traveling (as an athlete, friend, and mother), it’s important to have quality luggage. As we embark on a new decade of exploration and discovery, I am super excited to share my new luggage collaboration with @away. No matter where your travels may take you, pack your favorite pieces and do it in style.”

She also raved about it on her Stories, loving how organized the suitcases and mesh panels kept her clothing. The shell of the suitcase is a bold red, one of her favorites, and as for the inside? “I’m obsessed with camo,” she said, but she wanted to create more of a “fashion camo,” hence the mix of blues, red and yellow. “You kind of open your suitcase and you smile and you’re excited about it,” she explained. We love this focus on making traveling a happy experience — as it should be!

This collaboration includes softside suitcases, hardside suitcases, packing cubes and a shoe cube. The softside versions can be expanded to tend to your overpacking habit (guilty!), while the hardside carry-ons have the option of a built-in battery charger. Each is available in four sizes, so find the best fit for you!

Other amazing features of these suitcases? So, so many, like the 360-degree spinner wheels, the TSA-approved combination lock, the bottom slip handle, the water-resistant laundry bag, the front pocket and even a limited lifetime warranty with a 100-day trial. Don’t forget about the camo luggage tag too, which you can have personalized with your initials. Think this red-hot luggage would be a perfect Valentine’s Day gift? Have your partner’s initials stamped on instead!

With this game-changing collab ready for Us, we’re finally feeling ready for takeoff. Meet you at the gate!

