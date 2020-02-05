The moment is here, people! It’s happening! Don’t panic! But also, like, don’t keep too calm either. SKIMS just launched at Nordstrom and these shapewear essentials are seriously going to sell so, so fast!

When Kim Kardashian first introduced SKIMS, the world collectively freaked out. These pieces all looked incredible, and when it comes to a “solution-focused approach to shape-enhancing undergarments,” in Kardashian we trust. We’re thrilled that we can now pick up these pieces right at Nordstrom, but we have to act fast. Who knows how long they’ll be in stock? Check out our five must-have picks below!

This Seamless Bodysuit

This bodysuit shapes the core, thighs and bottom while supporting the chest, and its “whisper-soft” fabric feels like a second skin. We love the inclusivity of the shade range and the sizing!

Get the SKIMS Sculpting Seamless Mid-Thigh Bodysuit for just $68 at Nordstrom!

This Signature Waist Trainer

The Kardashians made waist trainers famous, so it only makes sense that SKIMS has one that claims to “instantly erase inches” from your figure while remaining virtually undetectable under clothing!

Get the SKIMS Waist Trainer for just $68 at Nordstrom!

These Slit Dress Shorts

Ever fall in love with a dress with a high slit, but it just wasn’t going to work without shapewear…but you didn’t want that shapewear peeking out from under the slit either? That’s why these brilliantly designed shorts were created!

Get the SKIMS Solution Short #1 for just $42 at Nordstrom!

This Anything-But-Basic Bralette

It can be so difficult to find something as necessary as a reliable bralette — but not anymore! This one is so, so comfy and features quick-dry fabric!

Get the SKIMS Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette for just $32 at Nordstrom!

This Comfortable Thong

A comfortable thong? Yes, it exists — and it’s perfect for avoiding panty lines when you’re wearing tight bottoms!

Get the SKIMS Fits Everybody Thong for just $19 at Nordstrom!

Looking for something else? Check out the rest of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS collection at Nordstrom here before everything sells out!

