Nordstrom Reviewers Say They Could Wear These Joggers ‘24/7’

Joggers are having a serious moment right now. We’re not sure if we can call it a moment, even, since that implies that it’s a temporary thing. We can’t imagine anyone would ever want to move forward in life without at least one pair of quality joggers by their side!

“Quality” is the key word here. Sure, there are plenty of sweatpants out there — but finding a pair of top-notch joggers that you’ll actually want to wear out of the house is the best feeling. Ready to feel that feeling? We sure hope so, because we just found the best joggers you could ever ask for!

Get the Vuori Performance Joggers for just $84 at Nordstrom!

These joggers are racking up the five-star reviews. What do shoppers think? This one review describes the consensus pretty well: “Best. Pants. Ever.” Seriously! Reviewers say they “could wear these 24/7,” reporting how “extremely soft and comfortable” they are. Multiple are considering buying every color, able to finally hit their goal. And what goal is that? To “look cute while being [as] comfortable as possible.”

These ultra-cozy pants are, of course, perfect for lounging — but they are joggers after all, so they’re great for physical activity as well. Their fabric is breathable, moisture-wicking and quick-drying, so even if you break a sweat, you won’t need to break another worrying about finding a new pair of pants to change into!

It’s clear that Vuori considered everything when designing these joggers, from the front slant pockets to the phone pocket hidden on the interior. Bet you weren’t expecting that! We also must praise the elasticized waistband with a contrasting drawstring, as well as the cropped cuffs hitting above the ankles. These cuffs really pull the look together. Sweats can be seen as lazy, but the fit of these joggers turn them into an athleisure statement — while being just as comfortable!

These bottoms are currently available in three colors. There’s Black, which is totally solid, as well as Charcoal Heather and Navy Heather, adding a little visual texture to the fabric. All three are absolutely perfect for everyday wear. We plan to wear them every night too. Nothing like getting home after a long day at work and immediately changing into comfy joggers!

Another great thing about these pants is that they can be styled so many ways. Keep it simple with a cropped tee and white sneakers or take it a step further with a thin turtleneck top and heeled booties. You’ll be surprised by how many cool new outfits you can come up with. Grab this wardrobe refresher today and see for yourself!

Not your style? Check out more from Vuori here and other pants and leggings available at Nordstrom here!

