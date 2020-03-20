Jessica Simpson Celebrates Daughter Birdie’s 1st Birthday: ‘My Angel’

Birthday girl! Jessica Simpson celebrated her daughter Birdie’s first year with a sweet Instagram post.

“Happy 1st Birthday my angel Birdie Mae!” the fashion designer, 39, captioned her Thursday, March 19, social media upload. “You have created in me a healing purposeful life to live most fully and love most deeply. With you my soul has been set free to the beauty of pure light. You guide me to shine because your heartbeat connected me to mine. Sweet baby girl, you have illuminated all of our worlds with your bright mystical star-bursting smile. I am forever yours, you are forever mine.”

The actress went on to write, “Life get ready because the both of us were born ready. I love you! #BirdieMae.”

In the social media upload, the toddler grinned in a white dress and a flower crown. The little one was surrounded by an array of balloons, featuring animal prints and flowers.

The singer and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed Birdie in March 2019. She joined older siblings Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” the Texas native captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “3.19.19. 10 Pounds 13 Ounces.”

The former professional football player, 40, has been a “super dad” since Birdie’s birth, a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “[The kids are] also very helpful and sweet with the baby. They’re both very curious and like to be involved.”

He and Simpson were “surprised but overjoyed” when they found out that they were adding a third baby to their brood, another insider told Us exclusively in September 2018. “They are so happy and very excited. It’s fun because Ace and Maxwell are at an age where they understand what it happening. They are really cute waiting for their baby sister.”

Maxwell and Ace helped announce their baby sister’s sex prior to her arrival. “This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” the Open Book author captioned photos of her kids surrounded by dozens of pink balloon at the time. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”