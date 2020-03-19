Baby Birdie! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have been showing off their youngest daughter since her March 2019 arrival.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” the singer captioned her Instagram reveal when the little one arrived. “3.19.19. 10 Pounds 13 Ounces.”

The Texas native, who also shares daughter Maxwell and son Ace with the former professional football player, gave birth six months after announcing her third pregnancy. Her kids helped out with the social media gender reveal.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” the fashion designer wrote alongside a September 2018 Instagram photo of Maxwell and Ace admiring dozens of pink balloons. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

The couple were “surprised but overjoyed” about Simpson’s pregnancy, a source told Us exclusively at the time.

Another insider added, “Jessica and Eric are over the moon. They are so happy and very excited. It’s fun because Ace and Maxwell are at an age where they understand what it happening. They are really cute waiting for their baby sister.”

After Birdie’s birth, Johnson was a “super dad,” a third source told Us exclusively at the time. “[The kids are] also very helpful and sweet with the baby. They’re both very curious and like to be involved.”

When it comes to disciplining their trio, the athlete is “the disciplinarian,” Simpson told Us exclusively in May 2018. “If my daughter asks for a dog, she gets one, and then Eric finds a way to make the dog not end up in the house.”

She shared sweet shots of the older siblings visiting the infant in the hospital and has documented Birdie’s early days ever since.

Keep scrolling to see the Open Book author’s photos of her youngest child, from hanging out in the snow to smiling for family photos.