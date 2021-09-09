Growing up fast! Jessica Simpson shared her mixed feelings about her daughter Birdie starting preschool on Wednesday, September 8.

“Little Miss Birdie is the BOSS,” the singer, 41, captioned an Instagram photo with the 2-year-old and her husband, Eric Johnson. “She says, ‘I want school right now please.’ We say, ‘Ummm you are only 2 Bird.’ She says, ‘I want my teacher.’ We say, ‘Well … who is your teacher?’ She says, ‘Mama she is at my school silly, you funny. OK let’s go now.’ We say, ‘Birdie let’s wait a little bit longer.’ She says, ‘I not a baby, I go to school now.’ We say, ‘Well you are our baby.’ She says, ‘No yous [sic] are my babies, let’s go,’ and off we went sprinting to catch up.”

The Open Book author reflected on her “emotional and happy morning” sending Birdie off, writing, “I think I’m in a bit of shock at the moment. Gosh darn #BIRDIEMAE is in Pre-School.”

The little one was all smiles in her parents’ arms in the social media upload. She wore an animal-print jacket, a green shirt, jeans and white sneakers.

Last month, Simpson and the former professional football player, also 41, sent their eldest two children — Maxwell, 9, and Ace, 8 — back to school.

“After a year and a half these HAPPY kiddos are BACK TO SCHOOL!!!!!” the Texas native told her Instagram followers in August. “New school. New beginnings. This fam is feeling very blessed.”

The actress and Johnson welcomed Maxwell and Ace in 2012 and 2013, respectively, subsequently tying the knot in July 2014 in California. While Simpson told Ellen DeGeneres three years later that she had an IUD and was “not having a third,” the couple announced in September 2018 that baby No. 3 was on the way.

The pair welcomed Birdie to the family in March 2019, celebrating her 2nd birthday earlier this year.

“Birdie you are beautiful, loving, hilarious, cheeky, free spirited, observant, honest, shoe crazy, determined, curious, sweet, chatty, thoughtful, giving, clever, creative, adorable, quirky, intuitive and way more independent than your mom,” Simpson wrote via Instagram in March. “You are knowingly the boss bird to us all. Watching, loving, and learning from you is the greatest gift of my life. I will forever snuggle all the love you have and always fly right beside you Ms. Birdie Mae.”