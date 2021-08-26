Their new normal! Jessica Simpson’s eldest two kids returned to school after remote learning at home.

“After a year and a half these HAPPY kiddos are BACK TO SCHOOL!!!!!” the Open Book author, 41, captioned a sweet Instagram shot on Wednesday, August 25, of daughter Maxwell, 9, and son Ace, 8, hugging. “New school. New beginnings. This fam is feeling very blessed.”

The actress’ sister, Ashlee Simpson, commented on the social media upload with a heart-eyes emoji.

Last year, Jessica celebrated her children’s first day with a similar photo. But instead of wearing school uniforms, the siblings rocked a tie-dye sweater and a fringed shawl.

“First day of second and third grade for these two kiddos,” the “With You” singer captioned the post. “Ace has a busted lip and Maxi has a busted chin. Finished the summer out strong.”

The little ones were quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic along with their younger sister, Birdie, 2, and their dad, Eric Johnson.

In March, Jessica revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19. “I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19,” the Texas native wrote in a Take the Lead essay at the time. “I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you. I felt strong, resilient, and God-inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear.”

While she didn’t share at the time whether or not she was experiencing symptoms, the Newlyweds alum did continue documenting her family’s life amid the pandemic, from birthday parties to baseball games.

In May, she and Johnson, 41, celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary at home with a smiling selfie.

“Eleven years STRONG,” Jessica wrote via Instagram at the time. “Eleven hearts filled in every passing year with unconditional, passionate, inspired, fascinating, supportive, beautiful, tempting, ravishing, exquisite, sublime, marvelous, honest, happy, adored, ideal, incomparable, powerful, mesmERIC LOVE. Our connected hearts are praised and celebrated on this serendipitous day. I knew the night we met, the fate of you, locked the key to my searching heart and simply held my soul with love and honor. Then, now and for the rest of my life I am fully and always yours and you mine. Gaining access to your heart to dwell and reside in, is the greatest gift I will ever rest within until the end of time.”