Major moments! Amanda Kloots and more celebrities have emotionally documented their kids’ returns to school this year.

“First day of preschool,” the Talk cohost, 39, captioned a July 12 Instagram photo of her 2-year-old son, Elvis, alongside crying and heart-eye emojis. “These were all of my emotions this morning.”

In the social media upload, the Ohio native’s little one wore a backpack while holding up a “First Day of Preschool” sign. The board noted that Elvis wanted to be a “trash truck,” loved “swimming” and read “Dragons Love Tacos” the most.

“Can you be any cuter Elvis?” Dancing With the Stars’ Carrie Ann Inaba commented on the post, while Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, “He’s going to have the best day!!!”

Kloots showed off the lunch she packed for her son via Instagram Stories, writing, “I was doing fine but all of a sudden got super emotional. Another part of grief you have to face that you don’t realize until the moment. [My late husband], Nick [Cordero], should be here. We should be doing this together. Chin up. Brave face.”

Elvis’ first day of preschool came one year after his dad died at age 41 from coronavirus complications.

“Today hurts, there is no other way around it,” Kloots captioned an Instagram tribute marking the first anniversary of the Broadway star’s death. “One year ago, you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify. No doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, ‘Don’t you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don’t know what I’d do.’”

The dancer concluded, “There hasn’t been a day this year where you weren’t missed, thought about and talked about. Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you’re just two feet away. We only had a few short years together, but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my ‘Nick era’ and I’ll have it forever.”

She and the Canada native welcomed their son in June 2019, two years after their wedding.

