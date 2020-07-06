Nick Cordero Dead at 41 Broadway Star Dies After Coronavirus Complications

Nick Cordero died on Sunday, July 5, after suffering from coronavirus complications. He was 41.

“God has another angel in heaven now,” his wife, Amanda Kloots, posted on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of her husband. “My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

Kloots thanked her husband’s “extraordinary doctor,” Dr. David Ng, who cared for the Broadway star throughout his 91 days in hospital. “There are not many doctors like you,” she wrote. “Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough.”

She ended her post with a thank you to everyone who supported her and her husband throughout his battle.

“I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love, support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, ‘they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,’ I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man.”

Cordero was admitted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on March 31, where he had been unconscious in an intensive care unit. He was initially diagnosed with pneumonia, but the Canadian star later tested positive for the virus on April 1.

Weeks later, Cordero underwent a procedure to have his right leg amputated on April 18. “It came down to a point where honestly it was life or leg, and we had to choose life. I choose life,”’ Cordero’s wife, who was outspoken throughout her husband’s health battle, said on Today on April 20.

“They put the ECMO machine in him to save his life,” the former Radio City Rockette, 38, continued. “It was literally to save his life, and it did, thank God. And sometimes the repercussion of putting that machine on can cause some blood issues, and it did with his leg.”

Just ahead of his untimely passing, Kloots shared an update on her love’s condition. “We did learn that due to COVID Nick’s lungs are severely damaged, to look almost like he’s been a smoker for 50 years they said,” she explained on her Instagram Stories on April 30. “They are that damaged.”

Kloots added that there were “holes in his lungs where obviously you don’t want holes to be.”

Kloots and the couple’s 12-month-old son, Elvis, had been staying in Zach Braff’s guesthouse throughout Cordero’s battle. The Scrubs alum, 45, is one of Cordero’s best friends.

“Nick Cordero and his wife and baby have been living in my guest house for seven months as they were house-shopping in L.A. to make the move out here. Nick’s a big Broadway star and Amanda, his wife, is a trainer and they fell in love with L.A,” Braff told The Hollywood Reporter on April 30. “So, they went home to pack up their things and he got COVID-19 when they did that, and he has it worse than anyone I’ve heard of who hasn’t passed away.”

Cordero made a name for himself in the Broadway scene. During his career, he appeared in productions of Waitress and originated the role of Sonny in A Bronx Tale.

In 2014, Cordero received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in regards to his performance as Cheech in Bullets Over Broadway. He also earned nominations from the Drama Desk Awards and Drama League Awards.

He is survived by Kloots and son Elvis.

