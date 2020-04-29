Ups and downs. Nick Cordero has suffered setbacks and made progress in his battle with coronavirus since becoming ill.

The Broadway star got sick on March 20, 2020, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots. The fitness instructor revealed on April 1 that doctors believed Cordero contracted COVID-19 after at first being misdiagnosed with pneumonia.

“He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen,” she wrote via Instagram. “We are all trying to stay positive and strong knowing that he is in the best care. I miss him terribly. I’m not allowed there to visit of course and can do nothing to help him. Nick is scared too, this has gone from bad to worse. He isn’t allowed to eat or drink, he is very weak and having a hard time breathing. [Son] Elvis and I are feeling completely fine. My hubby is fighting like a champ but this is serious. Please stay home everybody. Thank you to everyone who has been helping us so far you know who [you] are and you are all angels.”

Kloots asked for prayers after Cordero’s condition deteriorated. “My whole world has stopped,” she admitted on April 10. “Please pray for my husband. Prayer warriors, prayer circles, whatever you’ve got. Energy, meditation, positive thinking. He is fighting for his life right now. Elvis and I need you Nick Cordero. It’s time to fight daddy.”

The former Radio City Rockette remains positive throughout his health battle. “I just got to FaceTime with Nick and I played him this song [“Got a Lot o’ Livin’ to Do!” by Elvis Presley] and sang at the same time. The nurse leaned over while it was playing and said ‘His blood pressure just got better!’” she rejoiced on April 12. “SO please BLAST this song today in your homes at 3pm PST/6pm EST for @nickcordero1 because my husband has a whole lot of livin to do!!!!”

Kloots continues to document Cordero’s journey as he attempts to recover. Scroll to find out everything we know about his ever-changing condition, from his diagnosis to operations and more.