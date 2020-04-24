Perfect trio! Nick Cordero and wife Amanda Kloots have been the cutest family of three ever since welcoming son Elvis.

The couple met while starring in Bullets Over Broadway in 2014. The Broadway stars got engaged in March 2017 and tied the knot the following September.

Kloots gave birth to their first child together in June 2019. “Introducing Elvis Eduardo Cordero!” she announced via Instagram at the time. “Arrived at 6:41am this morning. 7lbs and 15oz. We are so in love with him already! 56 hour labor but mama and baby boy are doing great! I’ll share my birth story after a very long nap.”

The former Radio City Rockette detailed her C-section days later. “At 6am they wheel me into the operating room,” she recalled on Instagram. “I was a little scared, but everyone in the room was so kind and calm, the positive energy helped me keep it together and Nick was right by my side. Suddenly my doctor told the nurse to lift the curtain so we could see her pull him out!”

She continued: “There is nothing like seeing your baby for the first time! Nothing! We exploded in tears. Soon enough he was on my chest and we had our perfect baby boy!”

Kloots then noted that the pair “stare[d] at him in disbelief that he is ours!”

The fitness instructor revealed in April 2020 that Cordero was suffering from COVID-19. As a result, he was in a coma and had his leg amputated.

In the midst of the health crisis, Kloots showed support for the actor, despite not being able to visit him in the hospital. “My whole world has stopped,” she admitted via Instagram. “Please pray for my husband. Prayer warriors, prayer circles, whatever you’ve got. Energy, meditation, positive thinking. He is fighting for his life right now. Elvis and I need you Nick Cordero. It’s time to fight daddy.”

The celebrity trainer also made an effort to involve Cordero in their son’s life while he recovered. “Everyday I film a home video for Nick,” she explained. “I send it to his phone so that when he wakes up he can watch them and feel like he’s been with Elvis and I everyday.”

