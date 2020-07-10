Melting mom’s heart. Amanda Kloots shared a sweet story about her 12-month-old son, Elvis, recognizing his late father, Nick Cordero, in throwback videos.

“I, of course, didn’t get it on camera because I didn’t expect this to happen, but I was showing Elvis videos of Nick,” the fitness guru, 38, said on her Thursday, July 9, Instagram Story. “This one video was Nick talking, leaving a voicemail message for a friend … and Elvis saw it and smiled and leaned into the phone to give his dad a kiss and then kept gong … in and out kissing the phone, kissing his dad.”

The former Radio City Rockette said her “heart just melted, explaining, “It made me feel so good because it made me feel like he recognizes Nick. He knows who he is and he recognizes his dad even though it’s been over three months [since saw him].”

Kloots went on to share a video of the toddler picking up a phone playing a video of his dad. “Can you give Dada a kiss?” she asked the little one.

She revealed on July 5 that her husband died at age 41 of coronavirus complications. The news came more than thee months after the Broadway star was taken to the Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“Grief is such a weird thing,” the celebrity trainer said, explaining that since she talked “about everything else” about her husband’s health journey, it would feel wrong not to address her own grief. As a “type-A person,” she’s been having a “tough” time not pushing through it.

“What’s really hard is that I’m a person that is a worker and a doer and a creator, I press on and I don’t make excuses for that,” Kloots said. “It oftentimes doesn’t hit me at night until I’m going to sleep. I don’t think there’s a right answer to grief or how someone grieves or the process, that’s different for everybody and everybody’s personalities when and how it hits you. … I know that it’s gonna get easier even day.”

She concluded by encouraging her followers to “stay safe, wear your masks, wash your hands and social distance” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She and Cordero tied the knot in September 2017 and welcomed their son two years later.