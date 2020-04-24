Moving in the right direction! Nick Cordero‘s wife, Amanda Kloots, shared a positive update as the actor continues to fight a severe bout of COVID-19.

“Good news!” the 38-year-old Ohio native announced via her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 24, bouncing her 10-month-old son, Elvis, in her arms. “Dada had two negative COVID tests … which means we think the virus is out of his system and now we’re just dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussions of the virus.”

Kloots’ hopeful update comes just one day after she noted that her family was playing “a bit of a waiting game” as her husband, 41, recovered from his April 18 leg amputation surgery. “The doctors do think that he should have woken up by now,” the dancer explained, noting that the Broadway star had been sedated for 13 days. “He’s on Nick time and when he wakes up, we’ll all be here to celebrate it.”

While Cordero continues to fight for his life, his wife and other family members are taking time to celebrate “small little wins” along his journey to a full recovery. Though Kloots believes the virus may finally be “out of his system,” she previously admitted that the medical professionals working closely on the actor’s case weren’t sure if he’ll ever be able to walk again.

The Bullets Over Broadway star was placed under intensive care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31 and tested positive for COVID-19 the next day. Kloots claimed that at first, her husband was misdiagnosed with pneumonia. Nearly four weeks later, friends and Broadway fans alike have helped raise more than $420,000 in his honor on GoFundMe.

“I really thank you so much,” the former Rockette told fans on April 18. “We have a new home that we’re renovating right now so there are going to be some changes that need to be made and that will really help us. There’s medical bills and, you know, we’re gonna get Nick the best rehab that we possibly can now for his leg. It’s all because of you guys.”

