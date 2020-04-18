Nick Cordero‘s wife, Amanda Kloots, is speaking out about the Broadway star’s progress following his coronavirus diagnosis.

The dancer shared on Instagram Live on Saturday, April 18, that Cordero, 41, will have to have his right leg amputated after undergoing surgery to fix blood flow issues.

“We are on day 18 of Nick being sedated in the ICU,” Kloots began. “We got some difficult news yesterday. Basically, we had issues with his right leg with clotting and getting blood down to his toes. And it just isn’t happening with surgery and everything.”

She continued, “They had him on blood thinners for the clotting and, unfortunately, the blood thinners were causing other issues: blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines. So we took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today.”

Cordero’s health update comes just two days after Kloots shared that doctors didn’t know “what the damage will be” following the actor’s surgery or if he will ever walk again.

“The doctor went in there, fixed as much as they possibly could to get blood flow down to his toes again,” she explained. “We don’t know if he’ll be able to walk again. We don’t know if he can walk again, what that will look like.”

She added, “I think there will definitely be a lot of rehab and definitely a lot of physio in order for that leg to get working again. But the good news is that blood is finally running down to his toes. It has been a very emotional day, a very tiring day. I so appreciate everyone who reaches out to me, I really do.”

Kloots went on to reveal that the Rock of Ages actor has been taken off the ECMO machine after being admitted to the intensive care unit at L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after testing positive for the respiratory illness.

“The doctor said for Nick’s heart and lungs right now, they’re in the best condition that they could be. He’s still on medication to help his heart pump,” she continued. “He’s still on the ventilator, obviously, to breathe, but he said this needed to happen for anything else to happen so the fact that he’s off is great. The next hours coming up are very important because obviously the heart and lungs are running on their own now for the first time in a couple of days.”

Cordero was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 1 after being misdiagnosed with pneumonia, according to Kloots. He tested negative for coronavirus twice before receiving a positive result. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Nick and his family here:

The fitness instructor and Waitress star share a 10-month-old son, Elvis. Kloots shared a series of photos of Cordero and their son on Instagram on Friday, April 17, with an update on the Broadway actor’s condition.

“We did this photo shoot with our friend @ash_a_ley about a month ago. I remember at the time saying to her that I really wanted to capture this time right now,” she captioned the family photos. “Wow, am I glad we did! It’s Day 17 since Nick went under. Today his body is adjusting. Adjusting to being off ECMO, adjusting to more medications and some sideways steps but we are staying positive. He is no doubt receiving the best care from the team @cedarssinai ❤️ Continued prayers for our guy.”

