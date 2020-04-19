Nick Cordero‘s GoFundMe fundraiser has raised more than $280,000 after the Broadway actor’s leg was amputated due to coronavirus complications.

The 41-year-old Rock of Ages actor’s wife, Amanda Kloots, thanked fans for their “overwhelming” support via her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 18.

“I really thank you so much,” the dancer, 38, told her followers. “We have a new home that we’re renovating right now so there are going to be some changes that need to be made and that will really help us. There’s medical bills and, you know, we’re gonna get Nick the best rehab that we possibly can now for his leg. It’s all because of you guys.”

On Sunday, April 19, Kloots gave an update on Cordero’s condition following his surgery to amputate his right leg to fix blood flow issues.

“I just heard from the doctor and he’s doing good guys,” Kloots said via her Instagram Story. “For Nick, he’s doing the best that he possibly can right now, which is a huge hallelujah. Surgery went well. The wound looks OK. He didn’t lose a lot of blood. His blood pressure is OK. His heart is OK, even his internal bleeding has kinda calmed down. So everything seems to be calmed down which is so great because this has been such a rollercoaster. Mental status is still super important and we’re still rooting for him to wake up so let’s sing and dance at 3 p.m. ”

The Bullets Over Broadway star was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles — where he has been on a ventilator and unconscious — on March 31 after contracting the respiratory illness. According to Kloots, Cordero was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 1 after being misdiagnosed with pneumonia.

The Canada native was put on blood thinners to treat clotting in his leg, but doctors took Cordero off the medication due to internal bleeding, which left amputation as the next option. Earlier this week, Kloots revealed that doctors didn’t know “what the damage will be” after her husband’s surgery and were unsure if he would be able to walk again.

Kloots admitted on Saturday via Instagram that Cordero has a long road of recovery ahead of him which will include “a lot of rehab and definitely a lot of physio in order for that leg to get working again.”

On Sunday, Kloots shared a video of herself and Cordero performing the choreography from their wedding dance writing, “We will dance again.”

Kloots has kept up morale by posting daily videos of her and their 10-month-old son, Elvis. She’s also asked her followers to join daily sing-alongs to encourage Cordero to wake up.

