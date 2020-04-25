Nick Cordero Undergoes Procedure for a Temporary Pacemaker

Still fighting. Nick Cordero underwent a procedure for a temporary pacemaker due to coronavirus complications, his wife, Amanda Kloots, revealed on Friday, April 24.

“I just got a call from the doctors about Nick. It looks like he had some irregular heart-beating last night that scared them enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick’s heart,” she said during an Instagram Story on Friday afternoon. “His heart is functioning well, but he has had these dips in his heart rate for a little while now, and this one last time apparently was enough that requires them to do this procedure to put a temporary pacemaker in his heart.”

The dancer, 38, later revealed that the procedure “went well.” The pacemaker will help to stabilize the actor when doctors need to move him during any future procedures.

Cordero, 41, has been in intensive care since late March. On April 19, Kloots said that he was doing well after having to have his leg amputated in order to fix blood flow issues as he continues to fight the disease.

“An uneventful day in the ICU is a GOOD DAY!! HALLELUJAH!” she said on Instagram Story at the time. “I asked for a miracle yesterday because my spirits were low and I think we got one today. He is alive and recovering well.”

Cordero, however, has still not woken up amid his battle. “The doctors do think that he should have woken up by now,” Kloots said on April 23.

Cordero — who has starred in Broadway’s Rock of Ages and Waitress — and Kloots are parents of 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo. During this difficult time, Kloots has been leaning on family and friends for support.

“Last night my brother, sister and I curled up on the couch to watch one of our favorite family movies of all time. While watching, it dawned on us that right now we are in our own version of this movie, “Three sibs and a baby!” Kloots wrote via Instagram on Friday. “What would I do without my family? Anna and Todd have rescued me in this time of need. They take care of Elvis, drive me to the hospital everyday, cook dinner, clean the house, talk me through tough doctor calls, hold me when I’m bawling, let me take naps to refuel, clean, organize group chats to keep the family updated, make me laugh, give me time to exercise, hug me, pray with me and most of all consistently show love to me, Nick and Elvis. I will be forever grateful to them both. Nick will be forever grateful to you both.”

She added: “My parents are incredible human beings. They raised five kids who have all become best friends that will do anything for each other. They taught us so many important lessons about what family means. Family, in any form, is love, selflessness and generosity.”