All grown up! Jessica Simpson threw a lavish bash for her youngest daughter, Birdie, over the weekend, and it looked like a lot of fun.

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer, 40, shared a pic from the party on Saturday, March 20 — one day after Birdie’s actual birthday. The photo showed Simpson, husband Eric Johnson and the birthday girl blowing out the candles on a cake featuring several farm animals.

“Our Birdie girl turned 2 yesterday and I can’t help but share this precious birthday wish making moment that well [sic] all reveled in,” she wrote. “Birdie you are beautiful, loving, hilarious, cheeky, free spirited, observant, honest, shoe crazy, determined, curious, sweet, chatty, thoughtful, giving, clever, creative, adorable, quirky, intuitive and way more independent than your mom.”

Simpson continued: “You are knowingly the boss bird to us all. Watching, loving, and learning from you is the greatest gift of my life. I will forever snuggle all the love you have and always fly right beside you Ms. Birdie Mae.”

The Dukes of Hazzard alum posted a second photo from the party, this time featuring daughter Max, 8, and son Ace, 7. Simpson revealed in her Instagram caption that Birdie’s birthday was an all-day affair, starting with a sweet treat for breakfast.

“We started Birdie’s birthday celebration the moment she woke up with her favorite breakfast…DONUTS,” the musician wrote. “I can’t believe my baby is 2.”

Johnson, 41, for his part, also shared a loving tribute to his youngest child. The former NFL player posted a candid photo of himself and Birdie together, gushing about his little girl in the caption.

“What a day Birdie Mae! I love you. Happy 2nd Birthday. You are a powerhouse of love and fun. You make our house come alive everyday. And you make us laugh all the time. You’re hilarious and sooo cute,” he wrote.

Simpson and Johnson regularly give fans glimpses at their little ones. Earlier this month, the Texas native shared an adorable snap of herself, Max and Birdie. She shared in the caption, “I always tell my girls to give a smile and make someone’s day and today Maxi said, ‘Mom and Birdie, let’s smile and make Daddy’s day.”

One month earlier, she posted a sweet pic of Birdie rocking a spiked hairstyle her big brother put together for her. “This is what happens when your brother does your hair,” the Open Book author wrote in her Instagram caption.

Simpson and Johnson tied the knot in 2014. They were first linked in 2010, after they were spotted out together in Jacksonville, Florida.