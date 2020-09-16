Written in the stars! Jessica Simpson believes her husband, Eric Johnson, was always destined to be in her life — even though it took her a few years to find him.

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer, 40, shared a sweet birthday message to Johnson, 41, via Instagram on Tuesday, September 15.

“Oh how I love you!!! When I was in my mommy’s belly God formed me and placed you in my heart,” Simpson captioned a photo of the couple. “It took me 29yrs to discover my soulmate and colliding with your heart was our spiritual destiny. You are the human that all should aspire to be. A force of transformative inspiration to all that know and love you and are lucky enough to have you love them back.”

She added, “Thank God ERIC JOHNSON was born this day 41yrs ago! Happy Birthday hubba hubba hubby of mine!!!”

Johnson thanked his wife for the cute shout-out via Instagram writing, “Wow! You are ridiculous, babe. I love you, Jess. I feel the love and support from you and the kids.”

The pair met in 2010 and tied the knot four years later in Montecito, California. Simpson and Johnson share daughter Maxwell, 8, son Ace, 7, and daughter Birdie, 18 months.

The “With You” songstress exclusively told Us Weekly in February that her relationship with the former NFL player has been different than her past romances.

“In terms of my marriage to Eric, I have never felt more myself or more free,” Simpson said at the time. “Eric and I have a true mind, body [and] soul connection. … Some of the things he loves most about me are my flaws. I am most certainly in this marriage and this life with Eric by my side with free will!”

Three months later, the Dukes of Hazzard actress celebrated their 10th anniversary in May. “I fell head over slippers in love with this perfect man 10 YEARS ago today!” she wrote via Instagram. “By chance he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave. He is mine, I am his … forever.”

Simpson was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006. The Blonde Ambition star detailed their failed relationship in her memoir, Open Book, and acknowledged their initial connection.

“He was my first love,” she wrote. “Nick loved the fact I was so strong in my faith and that I had this wide-eyed innocent approach to life.”