



It’s time to celebrate! Jessica Simpson wrote a sweet social media post for her husband Eric Johnson’s birthday on Sunday, September 15.

“Happy 40th Birthday to the man of my dreams,” the fashion designer, 39, captioned a pic of her and the former professional football player. “I pray in every lifetime I find you and we recreate the beauty of what we have again and again. My hero, champion, best friend, lover, and daddy to our babies. I could never have hoped for more. I love you. Let’s celebrate.”

The actress and the athlete wed in 2014 and share three children — Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6, and Birdie, 5 months.

Simpson gushed about the Massachusetts native on Father’s Day in June, writing, “Anyone that knows my husband Eric would agree that he is hands down the best Father in the world. Happy Father’s Day baby! Thank you for always putting love first. This family of 5 loves you with all of our hearts.”

The Newlyweds alum first stepped out with Johnson in May 2010. Us Weekly exclusively revealed two months later that he had pulled out of his two-year business program at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School to stay close to her in L.A.

The former tight end proposed that November. “Got engaged to ‘Since I’ve Been Loving You’ by Led Zeppelin on 11/11 at 11:11 AM 7 years ago,” Simpson recalled of their engagement in November 2017. “Still loving this Man is the easiest part of my life #HowtheWestWasWon.” In the throwback pic, the Texas native showed off her ring while sitting on a pile of rose petals.

The pair tied the knot in July 2014 in San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. “I just think we’re a little bit more addicted to each other,” Simpson said on the Today show two months after their nuptials. “I just think there is a level of love that has reached the highest of high. Eric and I have both been married before, so we took our time finding the right person. When we found each other, we knew it had to be forever.”

The “Take My Breath Away” singer was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006. Johnson wed Keri D’Angelo in 2005 before splitting five years later.

