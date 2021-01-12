The fashion designer added that she has been using these methods of self-care to stay sane amid the COVID-19 spread, noting, “Otherwise, I take it one day and one moment at a time. There’s power in knowing I made it through.”

The Newlyweds alum also finds a lot of joy in her three children’s laughter. “When I hear my kids cackle, it’s the most healing sound,” Simpson added. “It’s contagious. My whole family starts giggling together, and it’s like some form of happy laughing therapy. … Family is everything to me. More than anything, I want to teach them morals and values and to keep them safe but not afraid.”

She and Johnson, 41, have been together for 10 years, and the former reality star penned a sweet birthday tribute for him in September 2020.

“Oh, how I love you!!! When I was in my mommy’s belly God formed me and placed you in my heart,” Simpson wrote via Instagram at the time. “It took me 29yrs to discover my soulmate and colliding with your heart was our spiritual destiny. You are the human that all should aspire to be. A force of transformative inspiration to all that know and love you and are lucky enough to have you love them back. Thank God ERIC JOHNSON was born this day 41yrs ago! Happy Birthday hubba hubba hubby of mine!!!”

The former professional football player commented, “Wow! You are ridiculous, babe. I love you, Jess. I feel the love and support from you and the kids.”