Birthday boy! Jessica Simpson rang in her son Ace’s 7th birthday with a baseball-themed party.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ACE!!! I cannot believe my boy is 7!” the Open Book author, 39, captioned a Tuesday, June 30, Instagram post. “This kiddo is amazing at everything! He is beautiful, kind, compassionate, obedient to his own heart, soulful, competitive, a gentle force of nature, observant, even tempered, complimentary, hugs when he sees conflict in the room, nurturing, athletic, intelligent, hopeful, Daddy’s best friend, Mommy’s snuggle monster, home run king, knows everyone’s next move, passionate, hilarious, a collector of baseball cards and crystals, one of a kind and good. He is just SO good.”

The Newlyweds alum, who also shares Maxwell, 8, and Birdie, 15 months, with her husband, Eric Johnson, went on to write, “He is a sunburst of light with the magic of a full moon. Ace buddy, my Cancerian soulmate, I have never known anyone more capable of making this world a better place. I love you more than you love Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Jackie Robinson, Bo Jackson, Frank Thomas, Wade Boggs, Nolan Ryan, Stan The Man Musial and Dad!”

In the social media upload, the fashion designer hugged her son while surrounded by silver balloons and a baseball cake.

The Texas native has been intentional about being more “present” with her children since becoming sober, she explained to Katherine Schwarzenegger in February. “The moments that I now get to experience are real moments and nothing that I have to hide from,” Simpson said at the time. “I am completely present in all of these victories with my children [now] and putting them down every night.”

The former reality star went on to exclusively tell Us Weekly that she has been “completely open and honest” with her little ones so they can “learn from” her mistakes.

“[They can] learn that no life is perfect, challenges give us tools and it’s learning from our mistakes that makes us stronger,” the actress told Us that same month. “There are some topics in [my] book I don’t think they are mature enough to digest yet, but in due time I will share everything with them.”

Keep scrolling to see Simpson’s sweet shots with Ace on his birthday.