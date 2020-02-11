Regrouping. Jessica Simpson has become her best self after getting sober, opening up about it in her memoir, Open Book, and refocusing on being a good mom.

“The moments that I now get to experience are real moments and nothing that I have to hide from,” Simpson, 39, said during Live Talks Los Angeles: Jessica Simpson in Conversation with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt on Monday, February 10. “I am completely present in all of these victories with my children [now] and putting them down every night.”

She continued: “Just showing up in my own life and showing up for myself and being the best, positive influence I can be for my children [has been so rewarding].”

The fashion designer talked about her alcoholism in her tell-all book, which was released earlier this month, including an a-ha moment that occurred after she was unable to go trick-or-treating with her children back in 2017.

Simpson reflected upon this moment of clarity during an interview with Hoda Kotb in January, saying that she began drinking at 7 a.m. that Halloween. “I honestly couldn’t even tell you who got them ready,” the actress revealed during the Today show interview on January 29.

“I was dazed and confused and I just wanted to go to sleep,” she explained at the time. “I didn’t take them trick-or-treating. I didn’t show up for my family. I took the picture and I made the world think that I showed up.”

This eye-opening event led Simpson to seek help and the next day she decided to quit drinking and saw a therapist. During her chat with Schwarzenegger, 30, who Simpson met 10 years ago, before marrying her husband, Eric Johnson, she explained why therapy has made her a better overall person.

“I mean, therapy was the hardest part of sobriety for me, but it was also the most meaningful part,” the Dukes of Hazzard actress said on Monday. “Through therapy I just found so much clarity and so much acceptance of who I am and the woman I want to be and who the woman is inside of me that is actually very secure and I really own my mistakes and I lead with them.”

Her newfound clarity has led to personal freedom, a better marriage, and the ability to be fully open with her three children, Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6, and Birdie, 10 months.

“I believe in being completely open and honest and I hope they can learn from some of my mistakes — but more importantly, learn that no life is perfect, challenges give us tools and it’s learning from our mistakes that makes us stronger,” the Texas native told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday. “There are some topics in the book I don’t think they are mature enough to digest yet, but in due time I will share everything with them.”

In order to move forward, the “Free Will” singer has even been forthcoming about her battle with alcohol with her brood.

“I have been mindful to tell them that some grown-ups do drink and that is fine,” Simpson explained to Us. “It just isn’t right for Mommy.”

She added: “There is so much power in the truth, especially when it comes to our children.”