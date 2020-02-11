Jessica Simpson: I Hope My Children ‘Can Learn From My Mistakes’

Leading by example. Jessica Simpson is honest with her children about her “tough” times — and hopes that this helps them avoid similar situations in the future.

“I believe in being completely open and honest and I hope they can learn from some of my mistakes – but more importantly, learn that no life is perfect, challenges give us tools and it’s learning from our mistakes that makes us stronger,” the Open Book author, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, February 10, of daughters Maxwell, 7, and Birdie, 10 months, and son Ace, 6. “There are some topics in the book I don’t think they are mature enough to digest yet, but in due time I will share everything with them.”

The actress hasn’t opened up to her kids about being inappropriately touched by a family friend, for example, but still found a way to use that as a teaching moment. “Maxwell was sitting with me at one of my signing events and a woman came up to me and told me that her daughters had experienced what I went through as a child and she couldn’t wait to talk to them about my story so they wouldn’t feel alone,” she explained to Us.

“Maxwell asked me what she meant and I told her that hurtful things happened to me when I was younger that no child should have to go through. I told her that part of the reason I wrote this book was to help people protect their children as I would always protect her. She nodded and I knew she understood when we were praying the other night before bed and she asked God to please watch over the mean people too and put love in their hearts so all children will be safe.”

The Texas native added, “There is so much power in the truth, especially when it comes to our children.”

That’s why Simpson, who shares her brood with husband Eric Johnson, has told Maxwell, Ace and Birdie that she doesn’t drink. “I have been mindful to tell them that some grown-ups do drink and that is fine,” the fashion designer explained to Us. “It just isn’t right for Mommy.”

The singer struggled with alcohol addiction, but was motivated to get sober after she got too drunk to take her kids trick-or-treating in October 2017. “I didn’t show up for my family,” Simpson admitted to Hoda Kotb last month. “I took [a] picture and I made the world think that I showed up.”

With reporting by Brody Brown