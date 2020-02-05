Jessica Simpson is serving up some major looks while promoting her memoir, Open Book. She even came up with her very own hashtag for the fashionable journey: #OpenBookLooks.

The blonde bombshell has always delivered a killer style throughout her multi-industry career. However, we’re not sure we’ve seen anything quite as head-turning as the display she’s been putting on over the last week with the help of celeb stylist Nicole Chavez.

Simpson kicked things off on Wednesday, January 29, in a head-to-toe snakeskin outfit when spotted outside the Jimmy Kimmel Live show in Los Angeles. But the 39-year-old changed into a bright green flared pant look from British label Safiyaa for her actual appearance.

This wasn’t her only same-day outfit change. Multiple times, she’s been spotted in different looks on the same day. And not just chill, out-to-grab-a-coffee looks, but extraordinary unforgettable fashion.

Though there’s been a lot of memorable looks, probably the biggest standout was on Tuesday, February 4, when channeled her inner Elle Woods in an entirely hot pink Saks Potts ensemble. The wow-worthy number was complete with a large structured bag, oversize sunglasses and a fur-trimmed trench coat.

To see Simpson’s incredible style as she promotes her latest book, keep scrolling.

