Happy Birthday, Jessica Simpson! From pop princess to reality TV star to billion-dollar businesswoman, the blonde bombshell has worn many hats over the course of her two decade-long career, but one thing has remained constant: her fun, flirty fashion sense. Whether she’s rocking those iconic teeny tiny Daisy Dukes, posting bikini selfies on her Instagram feed or showing off her boho-chic style on the red carpet, Jess knows how to dress her famous curves and seems to have a blast doing so.

While Simpson’s body positivity has long defined her personal style, it’s also the key to her unprecedented business success. Launched in 2005, her Jessica Simpson Collection ranges from accessories (think: shoes, sunglasses and jewelry) to apparel (i.e. clothing, swimwear and the likes), and she’s spoken about how important it has been for her to design with women in mind.

“I want to make every woman feel confident in what they’re wearing. I do feel like we’re very fashion-forward, but we also listen to the consumer,” she told Forbes in 2014. “I have been every size on the planet and I understand women.”

In honor of Simpson’s 38th birthday, we’ve rounded up some of her cutest fashion moments. Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks!