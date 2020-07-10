Jessica Simpson Rewears 14-Year-Old True Religion Jeans: See How They Fit

Jessica Simpson is killing it! In the final hours leading up to her 40th birthday on Friday, July 10, the “With You” singer snapped a mirror selfie rocking a pair of jeans from her 20s!

“I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!),” the mom of three captioned the Instagram snap. “I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you 🤸🏼‍♀️🙌🏼🥳.”

The Texas native paired the distressed jeans with a short-sleeved tie-dye hoodie. She went makeup-free and posed for the birthday snap with one hand on her hip.

Celebs flocked to the comments section to praise the stars’ good looks. ‘You look about 15 lady 👌🏻,” wrote January Jones. Jersey Shore’s Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley commented, “🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼.”

Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamara Judge might be unearthing her ripped jeans soon, too. She commented, “My daughter just asked me if I still had mine because they are back in style 🤦🏼‍♀️ .”

Many of Simpson’s fans were quick to comment on her weight loss. She lost 100 pounds after the birth of her third child, Birdie.

Slipping into a pair of jeans from her 20s isn’t the only way the singer’s celebrated over the past week. On June 26, she posted a breathtaking photo of herself in a bikini from her fashion line.

For the photo shoot, Simpson wore a cow print bikini underneath of a lacy black kimono. She accessorized the look with a cowboy hat and large hoop earrings.

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “YEE-HAW to my final days in my 30’s 😜.”

Unsurprisingly, fans inquired about the fun swimsuit. “I need that bikini!!” one of her 5.4 million followers commented. “Please tell me it’s from your line.” Simpson replied to the fan and directed them to her website, specifically to the Rodeo Triangle Bra ($56) and the matching Rodeo High Waisted Bottom ($48).

