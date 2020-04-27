Proof Jessica Simpson Has Always Had a Killer Bikini Bod: A Series of Pics

Too hot to handle! Jessica Simpson knows how to flaunt what she’s got and we can’t blame her!

The 39-year-old has been a blonde bombshell since she came on the scene and while she’s struggled with body confidence, she’s always known how to rock a sexy swimsuit.

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

Gracing the cover of GQ in June 2005, the Dukes of Hazzard star proved to be the ideal sultry girl-next-door rocking an American flag bikini with a striped top and star-covered bottoms. To really drive the idea home, she donned a pair of camouflage army pants.

However, she had her ups and downs with public scrutiny over her figure. After a mom’s jean incident in 2009, she received a lot of online bullying for gaining weight. Then after she gave birth to her first daughter Maxwell in 2012, there were even more trolls who criticized her physique.

See All of Jessica Simpson’s Awesome Looks From Her Book Tour

“I’m not a supermodel!” she told USA Today that same year. “My body is not bouncing back like a supermodel. I’m just your everyday woman who is trying to feel good and be healthy for her daughter, her fiancé and herself … I feel like everybody can do what I am doing.”

However, after the third pregnancy, it was revealed that the former reality star lost 100 pounds. Not that she’s ashamed of her figure. “I love my curves,” she told Oprah Winfrey in 2014. “I’m not ever going to be a size zero and I don’t want to weigh 90 pounds.” And to prove just this, she isn’t afraid of striking a pose in a chic swimsuit.

From sleek one-pieces to barely-there bikinis, keep scrolling to see Simpson’s hottest swim snaps of all time.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)