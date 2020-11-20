Loving it! Lizzo shows off her confident curves in all kinds of stylish swimwear and we’re taking note!

From red polka dot pieces to sexy string bikinis, the 32-year-old chart topper enjoys putting her physique on display in chic swimsuits. But she wasn’t always so confident in her skin.

“It definitely comes with time,” the Grammy winner told Us Weekly exclusively in September 2019. “I wasn’t really given the opportunities or the privileges to feel like a sex symbol when I was growing up. I was a fat black girl in Houston and I didn’t see myself in magazines.”

Now, she’s using her experience to be outspoken in the body positive movement. However, it’s not all she wants to be defined as. “I’m so much more than that,” she told Rolling Stone in her February 2020 cover story. “Because I actually present that, I have a whole career. It’s not a trend.”

But, when she needs to fight for what’s right, she isn’t one to shy away. Back in March she claimed TikTok was removing her bikini videos, insinuating that it had something to do with her figure. “Tiktok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suit,” she wrote over a video of her lip-syncing “I know,” over and over again. “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why?”

TikTok responded, explaining that there was one video in question where she flashes the camera, but after reviewing it they put it back up. “We’re obsessed with Lizzo and the idea of body positivity and living your best life,” the spokesperson told Us. “We really love how much she interacts with the platform.”

While her activism may not be a trend, some of the killer bikinis definitely are! Keep scrolling to see the hitmakers hottest swim moments of all time.

