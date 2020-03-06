They aren’t holding her back anymore! Following Lizzo’s claim that TikTok removed videos of her wearing swimsuits, the social media platform responded and restored the original content.

On Tuesday, March 3, the “Truth Hurts” singer shared a TikTok video saying that the video-sharing app was taking down images of her wearing bathing suits, insinuating it had to do with her body type.

However, a TikTok spokesperson tells Us that was not true in the least bit. “We’re obsessed with Lizzo and the idea of body positivity and living your best life,” she said. “We really love how much she interacts with the platform.”

She continued, explaining exactly what happened and why they decided to report it. “There was a video in question … it was removed because it was thought to be in violation of our community guidelines,” she clarified, referencing the rules against showing undergarments. “After it appeared she flashed the camera when she lifted up her dress. TikTok later determined that Lizzo was wearing a bathing suit and as of Wednesday the video was back up.”

The spokesperson also pointed to other videos on Lizzo’s feed as proof that hiding the content was not meant as discrimination. “The idea that Lizzo’s content was taken down doesn’t really make sense as she has a lot of other similar content that is still up on her profile.”

In the video the flutist posted on Tuesday, she lip-syncs “I know” over and over, as her comments pop up on the screen. “Tiktok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suit. But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why? Tiktok… we need to talk.”

The 31-year-old has always been incredibly outspoken when it comes to body positivity and pride. She’s not even afraid to push boundaries every now and again.

Back in December 2019, she wore a thong to a Lakers game and was criticized by many who said the event was a family affair. But she clapped back, defending her style choice.

“Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself,” she said in an Instagram video following the event. “This is who I’ve always been. Now everyone’s lookin’ at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me.”

