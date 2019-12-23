



Lizzo is at it again with another buzzy fashion moment for the books.

On Saturday, December 21, the “Juice” singer took to the stage to perform at Saturday Night Live wearing two looks that people just cannot get enough of.

Lizzo Defends Her L.A. Lakers Game Thong Outfit: ‘I Don’t Want to Censor Myself’

The first was a head-to-toe Gucci ensemble created by the iconic Harlem-based designer Dapper Dan, per BuzzFeed. As she sang “Truth Hurts” she rocked a custom-made floor-length trench coat in their legendary plaid print, while her backup dancers worked it in nude bodysuits with the designer’s name written on them.

For her second performance, “Good As Hell,” she went with a sleek and shiny black tuxedo ensemble. An of course in true Lizzo fashion, the entire back of the outfit was totally sheer so she could show off her backside as she twerked towards the end of the number.

This bold costume choice seems to be a further defense of her controversial Lakers game look. For a little refresh, on Sunday, December 8, the rapper attended the L.A. basketball game wearing an incredibly revealing black thong. While some followers disapproved of her courtside twerk performance in the nearly-naked outfit, the 31-year-old clapped back.

“Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself,” she said in an Instagram Live video the following day. “This is who I’ve always been. Now everyone’s lookin’ at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me.”

She continued, “I don’t ever want to censor myself because I’m suddenly famous, and I don’t want to censor myself because everyone’s looking at me now. I’m not going to quiet myself. I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them.”

Then she finished off the video by stating, “If you really, really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it. ‘Cause kissing it makes it go away, I promise.” Something she proved to be totally true during Saturday night’s performance.