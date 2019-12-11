



On Sunday, December 8, Lizzo stole the show at an L.A. Lakers game when she twerked courtside, revealing an itty-bitty black thong for all to see. Afterward, followers took to social media to express their mixed feelings about the performance — and now the 31-year-old is clapping back at the haters.

For some more background, the singer wore a black T-shirt dress to the game with a large cutout on the back. While the team’s cheerleaders danced to her popular song, “Juice,” the star got out of her courtside seat to drop it low. Judging by the performer’s outfit of choice, it appears as though she intentionally planned for the showstopping moment — which even made it onto the jumbotron.

When she found out about what was being said on social, the Urban Decay ambassador took to Instagram Live to send a message to her 6.8 followers and well, the world.

“Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself,” she said. “This is who I’ve always been. Now everyone’s lookin’ at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me.”

Some social media users have even taken to Twitter to try and get the singer banned from the Staples Center, saying that it goes against the stadium’s dress code. Others note that the dance was inappropriate for children to witness.

“The Staples center where there are children and families is one of those places that requires you to be appropriate and you weren’t,” Tweeted a viewer.

But then again, there were loyal followers who supported the twerk-sesh. “I may be broke but seeing the @Lakers play live tonight at Staples Center in LA was the COOLEST thing. AD threw up a casual 50 points, confetti came down after the game AND Lizzo danced in a thong courtside.”

Lizzo continued, “I don’t ever want to censor myself because I’m suddenly famous, and I don’t want to censor myself because everyone’s looking at me now. I’m not going to quiet myself. I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them.”

The eight-time Grammy nominee conclude the vid with a statement that’s just so Lizzo. “If you really, really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it. ‘Cause kissing it makes it go away, I promise.”