



A moment of silence for Jared Leto’s unforgettable head accessory, please! The Suicide Squad star just revealed in an interview with GQ that he believes someone stole his custom-made severed head replica from the 2019 Met Gala — but he doesn’t seem pressed to retrieve it.

For some background, Leto showed up to the annual event on May 6 dressed in an ensemble that certainly made the cut for this year’s “camp” theme. He wore a floor-length, high-neck red Gucci gown draped with a mega-shiny crystal body chain. But to top off the striking ensemble, Leto accessorized with something we won’t soon forget: a replica of his head that was freakishly uncanny — but so very camp.

When asked what happened to that buzzed-about head replica after the Met Gala, Leto said, “Honestly, I have no idea. I think someone may have stolen it.” Sadly, the actor didn’t reveal if he has any leads on who might be using a replica of his head as a piece of home decor.

Now, take note that his head accessory was also a Gucci design, as seen on the designer’s fall 2018 runway when models — you guessed it! — strutted down the catwalk while carrying their heads in the name of fashion. Prices for the custom heads vary depending on your specific features, but Leto’s reportedly costs approximately $11,000. Ouch!

He continued with a sarcastic statement that reconfirms the actor’s not putting out a flyer for his lost head anytime soon. “If anyone out there finds it, bring it into your nearest Gucci store in exchange for a pair of dirty sneakers,” he concluded.

