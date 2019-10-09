Fashion News

Jared Leto Reveals That He Lost His Gucci Head Accessory at the Met Gala: ‘I Think Someone May Have Stolen It’

Jared Leto 2019 Met Gala Gucci Head Clutch
Jared Leto arrives at the 2019 Met Gala, holding his now famous Gucci head accessory. David Fisher/Shutterstock

A moment of silence for Jared Leto’s unforgettable head accessory, please! The Suicide Squad star just revealed in an interview with GQ that he believes someone stole his custom-made severed head replica from the 2019 Met Gala — but he doesn’t seem pressed to retrieve it.

For some background, Leto showed up to the annual event on May 6 dressed in an ensemble that certainly made the cut for this year’s “camp” theme. He wore a floor-length, high-neck red Gucci gown draped with a mega-shiny crystal body chain. But to top off the striking ensemble, Leto accessorized with something we won’t soon forget: a replica of his head that was freakishly uncanny — but so very camp.

Jared Leto 2019 Met Gala Gucci Head Clutch
A close-up of the head accessory. Clint Spaulding/Shutterstock

When asked what happened to that buzzed-about head replica after the Met Gala, Leto said, “Honestly, I have no idea. I think someone may have stolen it.” Sadly, the actor didn’t reveal if he has any leads on who might be using a replica of his head as a piece of home decor.

Now, take note that his head accessory was also a Gucci design, as seen on the designer’s fall 2018 runway when models — you guessed it! — strutted down the catwalk while carrying their heads in the name of fashion. Prices for the custom heads vary depending on your specific features, but Leto’s reportedly costs approximately $11,000. Ouch!

He continued with a sarcastic statement that reconfirms the actor’s not putting out a flyer for his lost head anytime soon. “If anyone out there finds it, bring it into your nearest Gucci store in exchange for a pair of dirty sneakers,” he concluded.

