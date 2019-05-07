Wigs were quite the popular item at the 2019 Met Gala! Thanks to the playful and outrageous theme “Camp: Notes in Fashion,” A-listers and their glam squads really stepped it up going big from top to bottom.

This included everything from dramatic entrances (we’re looking at you Billy Porter) to multiple outfit changes (hello, Lady Gaga) to really eye-catching wigs. After all, it is a themed costume party. And what says that better than a totally new and funky hairstyle?

One of the most shocking faux wig moments was Kris Jenner’s new blonde bob. The Kardashian matriarch walked with her boyfriend Corey Gamble looking like a totally new woman. According to her interview with E!, the hair wasn’t her idea. “Kylie texted me last minute today

and said ‘you need to be blonde, no black hair on the carpet this year.’”

That’s not all that surprising seeing as the Kylie Cosmetics founder also wore not one but two wigs throughout the evening. For the red carpet, she matched her silky-straight butt-grazing hair to her lavender gown. Then when she hit up the afterparties, she did the same with a new aqua hue.

Other wild almost identity-changing hairpieces included Kacey Musgraves‘ Barbie look and Mindy Kaling’s long blonde locks as well as Bella Hadid’s short cropped black pixie. Tessa Thompson wore hers in a floor-length braid while Ashley Graham’s was styled in a bubble

ponytail filled with kitschy chic accessories.

Keep scrolling to see who else changed up their look with a fun and different hairstyle courtesy of a wig.