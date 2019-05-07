The 2019 Met Gala was an event to remember — not just because Hollywood’s hottest celebs walked the museum’s stairs, but because of what they were wearing when they did.

Met Gala 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

Thanks to the theme — “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — stars had all kinds of room to play with the dress code, leaving Us with some seriously outrageous (and incredible) looks we’ll be admiring for years to come.

But the fashion-forward ensembles didn’t stop there! A-listers flocked to some of the hottest clubs in the city including Boom Boom Room and Up & Down after the museum event was over, wearing brand new ensembles that were almost as awesome as their red carpet looks.

Event attendees from the Kardashian klan to Victoria Secret Angels looked awesome in totally new looks while other guests joined them at the parties, including OG model Kate Moss.

Maintaining the same boldness for the evening, Kim Kardashian wore a blue latex minidress that hugged all of her curves. She upped the look with some matching gloves, boots and a silver wig with beaded ends to matched her embroidered neckline cutout.

Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner decided to take their own individual routes when it came to their afterparty looks, veering away from their coordinated red carpet appearance. The Lip Kit creator gave Us mermaid vibes in a form-fitting aqua gown embellished in feathers and sequins. She even changed out her wig, swapping the purple for a shiny green-blue hue of the same length and cut. Because of course her hair had to match her dress.

Kendall kept it simple and chic in a party-ready miniskirt and jacket elevated by big structured shoulders, with (of course) no shirt on underneath.

But the most out-there look of the night had to be Katy Perry dressed as a hamburger courtesy of Moschino’s Jeremy Scott. Then again, she did walk the stairs as a chandelier so there’s really no limits to her (and Scott’s) creativity.

To see all our favorite looks from the 2019 Met Gala afterparties, keep scrolling.