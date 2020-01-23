Trippy! Makeup artist Charlotte Roberts (a.k.a. @CharlotteLooks on TikTok) sent jaws to the floor when she transformed herself into Timothée Chalamet on the video-sharing platform.

Using just five products, the 16-year-old, who has 1.3 million followers on the social media platform, fully harnessed the power of the contour to sculpt her nose and jawline. After that, she shaped her brows look as full and bushy as the star’s, drew on a touch of scruff and made her brown eyes green with the help of colored contacts.

All it took to become Chalamet was Kevyn Aucoin Sculpting Powder, Sugarpill Tako Pressed Eyeshadow, Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade, Colourpop Going Coconuts Bronzed Shadow Palette and Imagic Cosmetics Brow Cream.

The U.K.-based artist also shared a photo of the finished result on Instagram. She captioned the pic, “Timothée Hal Chalamet at your service 😗✌️OK so Timothee was all over my TikTok for you page so you know I had to do a transformation into him!”

Fans lost their minds in the comments. “IT LITERALLY LOOKS JUST LIKE HIM THIS IS AMAZING,” wrote one Instagram follower. Another said, “And your telling me this isn’t a different person?”

Chalamet hasn’t publicly responded to the viral video just yet, but he has interacted with fans in the past. For example, he wore a T-shirt that a fan named Avery Warsaw made him to the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Wednesday, January 8.

When Warsaw came across a photo of Chalamet wearing the shirt, she tweeted, “I MADE THIS SHIRT SO GLAD TO SEE YOU WEARING IT AHH LOOKS SO GOOD.”

In an email interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Warsaw revealed that she worked hard to get that shirt into Chalamet’s hands. “I attended a Little Women screening this December and was lucky enough to see him, the cast and Greta [Gerwig] in person,” she explained. “I gave the shirt to his agent, Brian [Swardstrom], as they were leaving the theatre.”