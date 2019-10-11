Timothee Chalamet’s not-so-quietly taking over the red carpet! The 23-year-old is unafraid to try out unexpected new styles — and consequently send Twitter into an excited frenzy every single time.

The trendsetting actor hit the ground running in Showtime’s Homeland and the 2018 Golden Globes Best Motion Picture, Lady Bird. And then, he starred in the Oscar-nominated film Call Me By Your Name, which turned the young star into a household name — although he was well on his way already, thanks to his unique fashion sense.

Chalamet attended worldwide premieres for Call Me By Your Name donning one game-changing ensemble after another. A few standouts include his colorful, floral Alexander McQueen suit, a head-turning monochrome red moment and an on-trend velvet suit jacket from one of his go-to designers, Haider Ackermann.

And since then, he hasn’t let up in bringing his best to the red carpet. In fact, the looks just keep getting better and better! There was the sequined harness look that both confused and delighted fans, the Louis Vuitton sequined hoodie that sent everyone searching for an affordable dupe and the paint-splattered overalls that doubled as fancy artwork.

In case you haven’t ditched us to admire Chalamet’s looks already, keep scrolling to re-experience his best red carpet looks of all time!