Lizzo Says TikTok Keeps Taking Down Her Bikini Videos

Get it, girl! Lizzo is calling out another injustice and we are going to stay right here and supporting her body positivity from the sidelines.

In a TikTok video she posted on Tuesday, March 3, the “Truth Hurts” singer claimed that the social media platform keeps removing videos of the Grammy winner in swimsuits.

“Tiktok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suit,” she has written over a video of her lip-syncing “I know,” over and over again. “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why?”

She finishes the post with a single comment, “Tiktok… we need to talk.”

Uh oh! Sounds like the video-sharing platform is in trouble from the body confidence queen!

Though we aren’t sure how many she originally had posted, there are a few videos of her in swimwear throughout her feed, specifically from her tropical trip in February. However, in a lot of them she’s either mostly underwater or taking a selfie so you can’t really see the whole ensemble. The one that’s most visible is a clip from January 14 where she and four other ladies dance and twerk in bikinis, with the “Juice” singer in the middle donning a stringy gold number.

TikTok owned up to censoring certain posts, telling The Verge that it was only temporary.

“Early on, in response to an increase in bullying on the app, we implemented a blunt and temporary policy,” a TikTok spokesperson told the publication. “While the intention was good, the approach was wrong and we have long since changed the earlier policy in favour of more nuanced anti-bullying policies and in-app protections.”

Since entering the spotlight, the 31-year-old has never been shy about her body. She’s proud of it, not brave.

“When people look at my body and be like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so brave,’ it’s like, ‘No, I’m not,'” she told Glamour in 2019. “I’m just fine. I’m just me. I’m just sexy. If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn’t call her brave. I just think there’s a double standard when it comes to women.”

