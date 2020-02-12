Sports Illustrated Swimsuit just announced the final six models in their search for the annual swimsuit issue and the diversity is a thing of beauty — as are all the ladies!

After hosting their annual Model Search event during Miami’s Swim Week, on Wednesday, February 12, the publication declared a group of six uniquely beautiful women as the finalists.

“The entire concept of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search was born out of frustration. We were not seeing the diversity and representation in the industry that we wanted to include in our brand,” editor MJ Day told Us. “I could not be prouder of the thousands of people that submit to be considered and that attended the open casting call we held during Miami Swim Week. It proves that more and more women regardless of age, color and or background are feeling worthy and empowered to be a part of something that’s a lot more than just rocking a bikini.”

She continued that these final six represent exactly the direction she’s excited to take the magazine in. “The final six in this year’s Model Search are all so unique and lovely in wildly different ways. I love that so much,” she said. “I love that we are finally closer to being in a place where women and men are supporting and celebrating each other’s individual beauty. Being vocal about it, being unapologetic about it and feeling the freedom to embrace the best version of themselves like never before is the ultimate goal. We are moving forward from here on out.”

These women will join the others in Turks & Caicos to shoot the 2020 issue.

Keep scrolling to see the finalists and what they told Us about making it this far in the process.

