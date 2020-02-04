Kylie Jenner remembers the very moment she realized that she was one of the most influential trendsetters in the world.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar for her Marie Antoinette-inspired March 2020 cover, the 22-year-old explained that she came to understand the power she wielded when she got started in the beauty business.

“I always knew my family was a big deal, but me, solo, probably around when my pop-ups started,” she told the magazine of her revelation. “Or when I started dyeing my hair blue and cut my hair off and then everyone started dyeing their hair blue and cutting it off. And I was like, ‘Whoa.’ I realized what an influence I had. I was probably like 16.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star used this awareness to build an entire beauty brand from the ground up, starting with a product that would help consumers achieve her infamous plump pout. Then in March of 2019, Forbes announced that the Lip Kit creator was the youngest self-made billionaire.

However, this wasn’t always the success that Jenner had pictured for herself. “I didn’t think it was possible,” she said. “I didn’t think that this could really be my job. I always loved makeup, though. I wanted to watch tutorials. I would play with my own makeup or my mom’s. I’ve always loved makeup and I was obsessed with lipstick.”

As her mom Kris points out, the vision of Kylie Cosmetics is entirely Kylie’s — and always has been. “Kylie does all of the creative stuff,” the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch said. “She’s been so amazing, the way she has grown this company. I’m like the COO. I help keep everything running behind the scenes. But she had this vision when she was 15 and it’s been remarkable to watch it come to life, to step back and see it evolve.”

One of the major ways it’s grown is by selling a 51 percent stake in Kyle Cosmetics to beauty industry giant Coty in November of 2019. Partnering with such a massive retailer has allowed the founder to focus on those creative tasks that she’s good at.

“I think it was just time,” she told the publication, of her decisions to sell. “I mean, we have a great team. But it’s me and my mom kind of leading the pack, which will still be the case. Nothing’s going to change. But hopefully we can expand and get a big infrastructure behind Kylie Cosmetics and go worldwide and get more amazing people on the team to expand the business.”

