The Best Hair Clip for Your Favorite Up-Do
Hair clips have always been in style, but if you’ve seen the recent Instagram posts, these hair accessories have undoubtedly evolved. Celebrities like Alicia Keys, Gigi Hadid, and Meghan Thee Stallion are all rocking beautiful hair clips in both their casual and red carpet looks. It brings back the 90’s nostalgia when no hair style was complete without a well placed butterfly clip.
When it comes to choosing the right hair clip, it can be difficult to figure out where to start. After all, these pretty hair accessories come in a vast range of styles and sizes. In this article, we’ll help you find the right ones for all your fashion needs. This post not only contains a round up of the prettiest hair clips in 2023, but it also includes a helpful shopping guide that tells you everything you need to know about this trendy item.
The Best Hair Clip: A Buyer’s Guide
Trying to find the right hair accessories can be a tough task. The myriad of options makes it quite difficult to settle on any one style. That’s why all of us have an entire collection of hair clips and accessories in our wardrobe to suit just about any occasion and event. Here’s a buyer’s guide to help you find the best hair clip options to add to your collection:
Types of Hair Clips
Hair clips are pretty yet practical. They also come in a wide range of styles, sizes, shapes, and materials to satisfy any fashionista’s wildest dreams. We've rounded up the most common types of hair clips to help you sort through the options.
Claw ClipThe first type of hair clips is one of the most common ones out there. You also might have a few of these lying around your home. Claw clips are extremely useful because they are comfortable and easy to keep on. It's a personal favorite of Gigi Hadid’s. Any style crafted using a claw clip usually rests at the back of your head. In addition to bigger sizes, you can also use smaller versions of claw clips to secure a half-up style, fasten a low ponytail, or to pin back bangs. The best part? Claw clips don’t create creases as conventional hair ties do.
Bobby PinDespite being very simple and small, a bobby pin is an essential weapon in any girl’s hair styling arsenal. With one grooved and one straight side, these pins give the strongest hold of all hair clips. A bobby pin alone can work to casually pin up a portion of hair, and you also need these to create elaborate couture updos and styles. At first you could only get them in classic black, but now they're also available in blonde and brunette tones.
Snap ClipThe sight of a snap clip should give you some nostalgic thoughts and emotions. Their snapping mechanism is perfect for little ones who are still learning to style their hair. We also love that they come in a wide range of colors and styles, so there is something for everyone. These hair clips may not hold much hair but work well for people with fine hair.
French BarretteNamed so for their place of origin, French barrettes are small and metallic with a fastener underneath that locks the clip in position. The original design consisted of two simple metallic lines towards the top. But now many different materials are mounted over this top part for versatile styling needs. You can clip smaller barrettes over the ear, or attach a big one at the back of your head. Their grip is secure so you don’t have to worry about your hair moving out of position.
Banana ClipBanana clips are the most interesting one of the lot. They're good for securing a lot of hair at once thanks to the teeth in the middle and the curved arms that lock together to secure the clip in place. We find them the best option for thick, long hair. If you have thick kinky hair, look for a variation made using flexible materials that bends to accommodate hair. A simple design is great for day-to-day wearing, but if you're buying one for a special occasion, go for a decorated option that features beautiful materials.
Minimalist ClipThe minimalist hair clips have thin backs, like those of a bobby pin, but secure your hair like a French barrette. Of course, without the clicking sound. They hold your hair very well, as long as you don’t stuff too much of it into the clip. These clips can’t hold too much hair, but often come in a range of geometric shapes, like circles, stars, sometimes a complex astrology-inspired style. You can adorn one on your temple, or as a fastener for bangs at the back of your head.
U-Shaped Hair PinsU shaped hair pins may look very similar to the classic Bobby pins, but they actually do more heavy lifting than the narrow pins. You should keep these on hand for pinning complex hair styles, especially when you have thick hair. The wide U shaped curve of this pin can easily secure lots of hair. You can use it to nail intricate couture hairdos neatly.
Comb ClipComb clips are another practical hair accessory that you’ll find decorative and functional. They feature plastic construction with a comb sticking out from one side. You use this comb to secure the hair in a certain position so it does not fall on your face. They can be mounted with a decorative design, or sometimes with a filler so you can securely place and volumize your hair in the easiest way.
Styling Tips for Using a Hair Clip
Hair clips are a fashion trend that is functional, affordable, and flattering on everyone. You can incorporate this trend into your look in a number of ways. Let’s go over a few.
EdgySlogan barrettes and statement clips are sure to give you an edgier look. You can pin these into straight hair, or at the side of a bun ponytail. They're perfect for creating playful looks.
RomanticWhen choosing hair accessories for a date night, keep in mind that simple is sexy. Go for a hair clip that complements your outfit of the night without stealing its glory. A metallic or glittery pin placed just above the ear adds a nice feminine touch. If the occasion is fancy, go for a hair clip that's heavier on embellishments.
ChicYou can use a hair clip to add some personality to your casual looks. Create a layered look by gathering some hair on one side and secure it with clips one under the other. Mix and match the colors and textures for a bolder look. A braid or a twist pinned with a large hair clip also looks great.
Business CasualWe all have a go-to hairstyle that gets us through most workdays. Whether it is a topknot, simple waves, or a run through with a straightener, you can easily elevate such simple hair styles. Place a minimalist hair clip or barrette when your hair is down. Use one at the side or add one on both sides. You can also place Bobby pins above the ear for a subtle look.
Comparing the Best Hair Clips of 2023
People Also Ask
-
Q: Are hair clips in style right now?
A:There is one thing about hair clips that you can be sure of, they are always in fashion. Hair clips are an evergreen accessory that elevate your look to another level. Be it your 9 to 5 work attire, or a fancy outfit for a date night, a good hair clip acts as the cherry on top of the cake that you've created.
-
Q: How are hair clips better than hair ties?
A:Hair clips are better than hair ties in terms of their gentleness. With their aggressive nature, hair ties tend to tough on your scalp as they pull the hair back by pulling on its roots. A hair clip, on the other hand, doesn’t stretch your hair, but rather cocoons it to keep it out of your face.
-
Q: What is the safest type of hair clip?
A:We particularly love the banana clip because it is the safest hair clip in terms of hair breakage. They're gentler on your hair than regular hair ties, and they don’t create weird dents and bends. We also like how much fuller they make a ponytail appear.
