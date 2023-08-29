Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

The Best Hair Clip for Your Favorite Up-Do

Written by Breanna Miller

Hair clips have always been in style, but if you’ve seen the recent Instagram posts, these hair accessories have undoubtedly evolved. Celebrities like Alicia Keys, Gigi Hadid, and Meghan Thee Stallion are all rocking beautiful hair clips in both their casual and red carpet looks. It brings back the 90’s nostalgia when no hair style was complete without a well placed butterfly clip.

When it comes to choosing the right hair clip, it can be difficult to figure out where to start. After all, these pretty hair accessories come in a vast range of styles and sizes. In this article, we’ll help you find the right ones for all your fashion needs. This post not only contains a round up of the prettiest hair clips in 2023, but it also includes a helpful shopping guide that tells you everything you need to know about this trendy item.