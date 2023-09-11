If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Best Flower Hair Clips That Make You Stand Out
Cool and fashionable hair clips were a big hit in the early 90s, with every celebrity and regular person on the street donning them to express their flashy, unique personality to the world. Well, guess what? These stunning hair clips are rising in popularity once again, and the best of the lot are these absolutely adorable flower hair clips that help you exude confidence and style while you’re walking down the street. After looking at all the options on Amazon, we’ve come up with our list of the most unique and adorable flower hair clips of 2023 available.
Buying Guide: Flower Hair Clips
Some of you may believe there’s nothing to buying a flower hair clip because of how simple the product is. But there are still some unknown factors that you have to consider, and this section of the guide will focus on explaining those factors so that you can make a more informed decision.
Features To Look for When Choosing Flower Hair Clips
Here’s what you need to look for:
Material
Durable material is a very underrated feature of a hair clip that you should keep in mind when browsing the market. The durability of the product affects its overall longevity. Metal flower hair clips are the best choice in this regard, but some users have complained that they are hard to wear for long periods due to their rigid and sharp nature. That’s why we suggest opting for a sturdy plastic flower hair clip that’ll survive for a long time without hurting your hair or head too much. Non-slip material is also necessary, as it can get pretty annoying if the clip keeps slipping out of your hand when you’re trying to fix up your hair in a hurry.
Grip
The grip of the teeth of the hair clip are its most make-or-break feature as there’s not much you can do with the beauty or non-slip nature of a flower hair clip if it can’t hold your hair properly. Something to consider when checking out the grip of any hair clip is the spacing of the teeth. Too much spacing can cause hair to space from between the teeth, whereas too little doesn’t allow the grip to catch enough hair in its clump. Also, ensure that the tips of the teeth are rounded and not pointy, as pointy teeth can eventually pull your hair out and cause you general discomfort.
Color
Best Flower Hair Clips of 2023 Reviewed in Detail
Messen Flower Hair Clip
Pros
- Great for the collection
- Large no-slip hair grip
- Simple hair jaw clamp design
- Flexible teeth fit all types of hair
Cons
- Some pieces may be a little fragile
KISSKIKO Flower Hair Clip
Pros
- Gorgeous rose flower design
- 1.4-inch size fits shoulder-length long hair
- Rounded hair claw tips to prevent damage
- Are exceptionally lightweight
Cons
- The gap between teeth is a little too large
JANFUN Flower Hair Clip
Pros
- Available in eight popular and bright colors
- Made of durable plastic and metal springs
- The brand has a 100% money-back guarantee
- Large hair claw fits any hair texture
Cons
- Get hot after extended use in sun
BVGA Flower Hair Clip
Pros
- Available in a range of colors
- Double claw structure for extra grip strength
- Up to 3.3-inch, suits all hair types
- Rounded edges don’t pull your hair
Cons
- Dark colors may not appeal to everyone
Cherrboll Flower Hair Clip
Pros
- Contains handmade 100% natural flowers
- Easy-to-use bow design
- Soft and eco-friendly material suitable for children
- Can be worn by adults as well
Cons
- Flower clamp may not be too strong
People Also Ask
-
Q: How do you wear flower hair clips?
A:The whole point of opting for a flower hair clip is to look as good as possible while wearing your hair in several different ways. But to give you some examples, flower hair clips look especially beautiful when you’ve got hair in an upside-down bun or a half bun, as you can see the full flower clearly without it being obstructed by your hair.
-
Q: Are flower hair clips a summertime accessory?
A:Flower hair clips were previously known as a summertime hair accessory as they were only available in light and bright colors like yellow, light blue and red, which looked better in the natural sunlight. Even flower hair clips, however, have evolved with the change in fashion and can now be worn all year long.
-
Q: Are flower hair clips better than cloud clips?
A:Both cloud and flower hair clips have their unique natural aesthetic that’s difficult to compare, and they both look gorgeous in a full head of hair. But if we had to choose, we’d go with flower hair clips as their bright, glowing nature is more inviting and allows an individual to exude warmth to regular passersby they come across.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.