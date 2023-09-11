If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Best Gold Hair Clips To Add to Your Collection
Looking for a hair clip that’s neither flashy nor boring? The right headpiece can make or break your look. Hair clips aren’t just for everyday use, they’re great for formal occasions, bridal events, anniversaries, birthdays, quinceaneras — you name it. When you don’t feel like letting your hair down but don’t want to tie it either, a hair clip offers a refreshing alternative. Messy updos aren’t just for when you’re short on time, they look cute as well. So, choose from our list of the top gold hair clips of 2023 and they are bound to become your next favorite accessory.
A Buyers Guide: How To Choose Stylish Hair Clips
Imagine the wind gushing through your hair, blowing your luscious locks. Sounds like a movie scene, right? Untied hair is great until you’re left pulling strands out of your mouth. Enter hair clips: a godsend invention that holds your tresses in place. When it comes to buying a hair clip, customers are bombarded with an onslaught of options. From shape to texture, the choice is overwhelming and it’s yours. It’s no secret that gold hair clips have a unique allure. But remember, not everything that shines is gold. Our buyers guide pins down all you need to know about spending on cute hair accessories.
Important Qualities of Gold Hair Clips
Rust ResistanceEveryone is guilty of putting wet hair up in a clip. Or, wearing the latter during a high-intensity workout session that ends up with you drenched in sweat. A gold hair clip looks great until it succumbs to rust. But why should you even buy one that can’t survive a little moisture? Gold hair clips only deserve your hard-earned money if they’re rust-resistant. Do not trick yourself into thinking that your hair accessory will never come into contact with water or sweat. The best hair clip manufacturers flaunt their products’ resistance to rust and that’s exactly what you should be looking for.
Wide ClawsWhether your hair is curly, straight or wavy, wide claws save the day. Gold hair clips with narrow claws can be hard to adjust and do not have a sturdy grip. Needless to say, nothing is more annoying than hair constantly slipping out of a hair clip.
Sturdy MetalWhen choosing a hair clip, go with products made of alloy metals. The latter is what’s mostly used for gold hair clips. It’s durable and even looks expensive. Spotting the words alloy metal, however, shouldn’t be all that it takes for you to add a product to your cart. To verify that, give customer reviews a thorough look. Unfortunately, some manufacturers misrepresent composition leading to customer complaints about lack of durability.
Comparing the Best Gold Hair Clips in 2023
LUKACY Gold Hair Clip
Pros
- Does not tarnish
- Is stain resistant
- Great value for money
Cons
- Edges are not smooth
ANBALA Gold Hair Clip
Pros
- Hold Type C hair
- Very good grip
- Resist deformation and fading
Cons
- Slightly heavy compared to other options
OBTANIM Gold Hair Clip
Pros
- Suitable for all hair types
- Smooth non-scratchy edges
- Attractive butterfly design
Cons
- Not fade resistant
Kitsch Gold Hair Clip
Pros
- Good value for money
- Has a minimalist design
- Solid quality and grip
Cons
- Slightly small in size
LEOBRO Gold Hair Clip
Pros
- Multiple styles in one pack
- More secure than bobby pins
- Suitable for resin crafting
Cons
- Might not be suitable for thick hair
People Also Ask
Q: How do I prevent my gold hair clip from fading?
A:If your gold hair clip is prone to fading, make sure it doesn’t come into contact with moisture. Do not wear it in the shower, the pool or at the gym. Keep perfume and sprays with alcohol in them away and store the clips in a dry place.
Q: Are wide-clawed gold hair clips more suited for Type C hair?
A:Yes. Gold hair clips with wider claws grip thick hair like Type C much better than those with narrow claws.
-
Q: Are gold hair clips coated with real gold?
A:Most cheap hair pieces with a gold finish are not coated with precious metal.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.