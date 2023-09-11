Best Gold Hair Clips To Add to Your Collection

Comparing the Best Gold Hair Clips in 2023

1 LUKACY Gold Hair Clip Pros Does not tarnish

Is stain resistant

Great value for money Cons Edges are not smooth Made of premium quality alloy metal, the Luckacy Gold Hair Clip is an elegant accessory that adds flair to your hairdo. Despite a lightweight design, it firmly claws hair in place and doesn’t get weighed down. The clip is resistant to fading and can also be worn during high exertion exercises that expose you to sweat and moisture. Additionally, the metal does not rust just as its finish does not damage hair. At the back, a powerful spring prevents deformation adding to the product’s overall durability. Overall, this Luckacy’s pick looks sleek and seems promising. It has wide claws that grasp all types of hair, curly or straight, as effortlessly as possible making it our top option.

2 ANBALA Gold Hair Clip Pros Hold Type C hair

Very good grip

Resist deformation and fading Cons Slightly heavy compared to other options The Anbala Gold Hair Clips put bulky hair accessories to shame. The set includes five unique clips you can alternate between depending on the occasion. Unlike cheap plastic versions, these have an expensive metal feel that goes well with just about any outfit. But that’s not all. The product is incredibly durable due to its powerful spring. That said, getting the claws to open the first few times may require a little exertion. The manufacturer claims that the finish retains color without fading for a long time. Rest assured, its metal alloy composition is anti-rust and does not damage hair.

3 OBTANIM Gold Hair Clip Pros Suitable for all hair types

Smooth non-scratchy edges

Attractive butterfly design Cons Not fade resistant Why settle for basic accessories when you can be spunky instead? The OBTANIM Gold Hair Clips are the perfect present for kids and teenagers. They are made with durable metal and electroplated with shiny gold coating for maximum retention. Although small in size, the snap-on design has an incredible grip. Additionally, the barrettes are very easy to operate and can be adjusted by children on their own. They are quite elastic, do not fall easily and ensure a secure clamp. All in all, this set of 12 comes at an affordable price and lasts long even if you lose a few pieces.

4 Kitsch Gold Hair Clip Pros Good value for money

Has a minimalist design

Solid quality and grip Cons Slightly small in size Don’t like closed claw clips? Opt for this open-shape hair clip that tucks your hair in. The minimalist Kitsch Gold Hair Clip is a far cry from bulky headpieces that overpower a laid-back aesthetic. It is composed of alloy metal and coated in gold tint. Despite being lightweight, this hair clip can support thick, thin and textured hair. The design is shiny and also complements the natural color of your locks. So, sport it as an everyday essential or reserve it for special occasions, Kitsch’s clip is built to last. It comfortably holds your hair without causing any damage.