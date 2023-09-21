If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Barrette Hair Clips
Barrette hair clips are one of the easiest ways to add color and fun to a simple hairstyle. They used to be common decades ago, and we are here to tell you that they are back and are even more colorful and shiny than before. These clips are extremely versatile and functional because they will keep your hair out of your face while also giving your hair a unique and fun look. Barrettes will definitely complement different outfits, ranging from casual brunch dresses to formal business wear. Invest in colors that will go with different outfits. Because they are growing in popularity again, most name brands manufacture barrettes. We shortlisted the best barrette hair clips of 2023.
Buying Guide: Hair Barrettes
Barrette hair clips are all the hype these days, so we have formulated this brief buyer’s guide to help you in selecting a set for yourself.
Wear Barrette Hair Clips the Right Way
People often think of barrettes as an accessory for children and hesitate to wear them for casual or formal occasions. We are here to tell you that barrette hair clips are back in fashion, and this time for adults as well. Not only are they very easy to put on, but they can also add elegance and a unique look to regular hairstyles. There are several ways of styling barrette hair clips, and we have discussed some of them so you can start your barrette journey.
The easiest way is to part your hair either from the side or the middle and attach the barrette to each side of your hair. Some people find this hairstyle childish, but if you invest in the right barrettes, you can pull it off and also keep your strands and baby hair in place. Barrette hair clips are ideal for both thick and thin hair, and you can use your imagination to make different hairstyles. A simple twist is a common hairstyle and is easy to make. All you need to do is part your hair down the middle and twist the front parts on both sides, securing it with a barrette hair clip. For thin hair, you can use barrettes to style low ponytails and French pleats. Just make sure you are purchasing the right size barrettes for your hair type.
What Features Should Barrette Hair Clips Be Equipped With?
If you want to make the most out of your barrette hair clips, you need to make sure that they come with a few essential features. We have discussed these below.
Durability
Most barrette hair clips are made from materials like metal and plastic. We recommend metal ones because they are more durable and will not break easily like plastic ones. Make sure that their paint does not chip off easily, and they are easy to put on and take off without causing tangles and breakage.
Versatility
Look for barrette hair clips that can be styled in different ways. Try to invest in different sizes and colors, so that you can make hairstyles that range from simple twists to half up-dos or low ponytails. Neutral colors like black or brown are usually ideal unless you want a colorful and vibrant look.
Well-packaged
The packaging of barrette hair clips is also an important consideration because they can play a part in how you store them. It is very easy to lose barrettes, so make sure they come in a plastic box or a ziplock bag that will keep them organized.
Comparing the Best Hair Barrettes of 2023
PIDOUDOU Barrette Hair Clips
Pros
- Durable clips made from metal
- Smooth surface gives them a classy look
- Do not tangle hair
Cons
- Too small for holding thick hair
BetyBedy Barrette Hair Clips
Pros
- Durable construction will last long
- Thick paint will not chip off
- Ideal for children and adults
Cons
- Different colors come jumbled up in packaging
SWSTINLING Barrette Hair Clips
Pros
- A value pack of 120 is budget-friendly
- Comes with a plastic storage box
- Hair clips are eco-friendly
Cons
- May slip easily from silky hair
Goody Barrette Hair Clips
Pros
- Provide a comfortable hold
- Decent and minimalist design
- Ideal for thick and thin hair
Cons
- Very limited color options
JIARON Barrette Hair Clips
Pros
- Made using high-quality materials
- Available in several colors
- Helpful customer service with clear policies
Cons
- May be too small for thick hair
People Also Ask
-
Q: How can I get barrette hair clips to stay?
A:Barrette hair clips can be difficult to stay in silky and fine hair. To make sure they do not fall off in the middle of an event, you can secure your hair using a bobby pin first, and put the barrette on top.
-
Q: Can barrette hair clips damage hair?
A:Barrette hair clips will only damage hair if you pull them out harshly as this can lead to breakage. If you handle them gently, they will not cause any significant damage.
-
Q: Are barrette hair clips in trend?
A:Yes, barrette hair clips are definitely in trend in 2023. You can add pearls or resins to your regular clips to give them a unique look.
