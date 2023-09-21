The Best Barrette Hair Clips

Buying Guide: Hair Barrettes Barrette hair clips are all the hype these days, so we have formulated this brief buyer’s guide to help you in selecting a set for yourself.

Wear Barrette Hair Clips the Right Way People often think of barrettes as an accessory for children and hesitate to wear them for casual or formal occasions. We are here to tell you that barrette hair clips are back in fashion, and this time for adults as well. Not only are they very easy to put on, but they can also add elegance and a unique look to regular hairstyles. There are several ways of styling barrette hair clips, and we have discussed some of them so you can start your barrette journey. The easiest way is to part your hair either from the side or the middle and attach the barrette to each side of your hair. Some people find this hairstyle childish, but if you invest in the right barrettes, you can pull it off and also keep your strands and baby hair in place. Barrette hair clips are ideal for both thick and thin hair, and you can use your imagination to make different hairstyles. A simple twist is a common hairstyle and is easy to make. All you need to do is part your hair down the middle and twist the front parts on both sides, securing it with a barrette hair clip. For thin hair, you can use barrettes to style low ponytails and French pleats. Just make sure you are purchasing the right size barrettes for your hair type.