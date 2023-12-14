Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Best Banana Hair Clips of 2023

Written by Kristie Olivieri

Just like headbands and special ties, banana clips are a trendy retro style. Banana clips are most similar to claw clips because they are long clasps that open and close around your hair. Our favorite banana clip set is from Chuangdi because these clips are durable and comfortable. But check out the full list below for beaded and colorful varieties.