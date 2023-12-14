If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Banana Hair Clips of 2023
Just like headbands and special ties, banana clips are a trendy retro style. Banana clips are most similar to claw clips because they are long clasps that open and close around your hair. Our favorite banana clip set is from Chuangdi because these clips are durable and comfortable. But check out the full list below for beaded and colorful varieties.
Guide to Banana Hair Clips
We all struggle with a bad-hair day every once in a while. The easiest way to handle a bad hair day is to tie strands up and out of your face. From claw clips to headbands, there are many ways to style half-up half-down looks. Banana clips are often overlooked, but they remain a comfortable and practical way to tie back hair.
Consider This Before Buying a Banana Hair Clip
Hair Type
Banana clips are designed for thin to medium hair and might not be able to accommodate full volume. If you have thick or coarse hair, you should choose one that's larger or go with a traditional large claw clip.
Quality
Banana hair clips are small accessories, so most are made with plastic. Before you buy one or use one, test how strong the plastic is to avoid snapping in the middle.
Design
Banana hair clips look similar to claw clips and typically come in solid colors or tortoise style. However, just like with claw clips, you can find metal, beaded, or twisted styles for an artful, formal look.
The Best Banana Hair Clips
Chuangdi Banana Clip Hair
Pros
- Comes with different colors and styles
- Easy to use
- Keeps hair manageable
Cons
- Not ideal for thin hair
Make your hair routine more manageable with these banana hair clips from Chuangdi. Available in a range of colors and styles, these clips come in a pack of 12 that allow you to style your hair in several different ways. From banana clips and round comb clips to pointed fish clips and fishtail ponytail holder combs, the styling options are endless with this inclusive set. The clear, white, black, and Tortoiseshell clips fit neatly in the included bag, making your hair routine convenient and portable. Each sturdy clip can hold your hair without giving you an uncomfortable feeling. The high quality construction and variety of styles and colors earned this banana clip set the top spot on our list.
Deeka Banana Clip Hair
Pros
- Stylish and easy to use
- Reduces hair damage
- Comfortable to wear
Cons
- Not suitable for thick or coarse hair
This Deeka banana hair clips are one of the most stylish options on the market. Available in fashionable pearl designs, they are most suitable for medium hair, providing a strong grip and an elegant touch. Style and comfort are guaranteed because these banana hair clips don't irritate the hair or scalp. When compared with rubber bands and traditional clips, these clips don't pull or damage your hair, greatly reducing hair fall and split ends.
RC Roche Ornament Banana Clip Hair
Pros
- Decent quality and quite durable
- Has a good grip
- Suitable for all hair types
Cons
- May be difficult to open and close
Do you often struggle with brittle hair clips? Changing countless hair clips due to their fragile nature can be quite a hassle. The RC Roche banana hair clip provides the best solution with its durable and hard-wearing quality. It doesn’t tug unnecessarily, giving your hair the perfect sturdiness and bounce. Along with their unmatchable quality, these banana clips are suitable for styling all hair types. The durable hair comb features inner alligator teeth and a French barrette style to provide a modish grip to your hair. Whether you’re hitting the gym, getting ready for work, or attending a party, these banana hair clips will come in handy.
Willbond Banana Clip Hair
Pros
- Available in multiple designs
- Non-slip and easy to hold
- Better grip on the hair
Cons
- Not ideal for thick hair
Ditch redundant designs and monotonous hairstyles with the Willbond banana hair clip set. It comes with multiple different shapes, styles, and colors to keep up with evolving hair trends. Whether you’re in the mood for a bun, ponytail, classic puff or fishtail, all you need is a single banana clip and you’re good to go. These classic clincher combs can fix your hair for all types of occasions. They're made with non-slip technology and a claw-shaped design that helps keep your hair in one place without causing irritation.
Scunci Banana Clip Hair
Pros
- Comes at an affordable price
- Goes with all types of outfits
- Provides an adequate grip
Cons
- Slightly fragile construction
Being stylish no longer means that you have to compromise on comfort. The Scunci banana hair clip provides the most classic yet stylish touch to your hair while ensuring your comfort at the same time. They come in a pack of three colors to match all your outfits and moods. These banana clips provide adequate grip so you don’t have to worry about your hair getting in your face or your updo falling down. No matter the occasion, you’ll be ready to conquer the day in no time!
Q: How to use a banana clip
A:Banana clips work and look similar to a claw clip. To use a banana clip, first flip all your hair behind your shoulders and onto your back. Unclasp the latch of your banana clip until it opens wide. Place the open banana clip at the base of your neck, underneath your hair, so that the latch is pointing up. Latch the clip around the top of your hair.
Q: Are banana clips back in fashion?
A:Banana clips became popular during the ’80s and early ’90s. The long, curved shape resembles a banana, hence the name. In early 2021, banana clips started to make a comeback on TikTok.
-
Q: How to wear a banana clip
A:Banana clips offer a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Try wearing a banana clip with a turtle neck or collared shirt.
