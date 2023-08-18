If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Heatless Hair Curlers
When you bleach, straighten, curl, or blow dry your hair, you put it through the wringer, which can result in frizzy, broken strands. Using heat styling tools regularly can damage your locks, and can fry them up beyond repair if you’re using a low-quality product. Whether you want to flaunt beachy waves or plan to get a bouncy blowout, heatless hair curlers are the right choice to keep heat damage at bay.
That being said, with a solid range of products available from different manufacturers, picking the right product for your needs can quickly become overwhelming. We’ve rated and reviewed some of the top-rated heatless hair curlers of 2023 for you, so you can choose the ideal one according to your hair type and styling needs.
Buying Guide: Heatless Hair Curlers
If you’re dreaming about voluminous curls and don’t want to damage your locks, heatless hair curlers are the right choice for you. But before you make the purchase, you need to know about some important factors to ensure that you invest in the right product. We’ve curated this comprehensive buying guide to help you pick the finest heatless hair curlers — let’s check it out!
How To Choose Heatless Hair Curlers
SizeWhen looking for the perfect heatless hair curlers, you should consider the size of the curlers or rollers. If you like to sleep with them in your hair, the size is something you should think about to ensure a good night’s sleep. After all, if you have bulkier or clunkier hair curlers, fixing them in your hair and maintaining them is a bit difficult. To decide on the right size of a heatless hair curler, you should consider the length of your hair to ensure that the curler is big enough.
Type of curlsYou can use the same hair curlers to customize the size and type of curls you get. You should choose a tightly bound curler if you plan to get thicker curls and a loosely bound curler for salon-like wavy hair. In any case, clip the curler onto semi-dry or slightly wet hair for optimal effects, and keep them on overnight for longer-lasting results if you have the time.
MaterialBecause heatless curlers will be in direct contact with your hair for a long time, you should think about the type of material used in making them. Always try to find an option that’s made using soft, safe, and reusable material. Silk, satin, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are some of the more reliable material options when it comes to heatless hair curlers.
How To Use Heatless Hair Curlers
Although there are different methods available for achieving curls without resorting to curling irons, heatless curlers have remained a popular choice. Using heatless hair curlers is a breeze — all you need to do is split your hair into 1-inch parts, roll the ends of each section with curlers while keeping the rest of your hair loose, and leave the rollers in overnight if your hair is wet. Of course, you don’t have to use heatless curlers on wet hair only. Use a mist spray to dampen your hair, then leave the heatless curlers in for a few hours. You can trust these techniques to keep your curls in place for up to 48 hours without needing to go to the salon and waste a tonne of money every time. Here’s a step-by-step process to curl your hair with heatless curlers: Step 1: If you want to curl your hair without using heat, start by washing it and then using the curlers once it’s semi-dry or damp. Step 2: Divide your hair into two or more sections and clip the curling rod or ribbon to the crown of your head. Avoid tangled hair by wrapping the curlers gently and carefully. Step 3: If the heatless curler includes a wand to keep the hair strands together, you can use it to gather your hair more efficiently. Then repeat the same process with all your hair. Step 4: If your hair is really thick, use a scrunchie to keep it in place for anywhere from four to six hours.
Reviewing the Best Heatless Hair Curlers of 2023
Xnicx Heatless Hair Curlers
Pros
- Made using flexible iron with foam coating
- Can achieve seven different wave styles
- Comes in travel-friendly packaging
- Eco-friendly and safe to use
Cons
- Small rods are too thin
HRYYDS Heatless Hair Curler
Pros
- Flat headband doesn’t tangle your hair
- Comes with accessories
- Soft silk fabric adjusts well
- Free of chemicals and unpleasant odors
Cons
- Not ideal for thicker hair
Minerva Heatless Hair Curlers
Pros
- Lightweight rods feel gentle on your hair
- Backed by a 30-day replacement/refund
- Packaged in a handy zip-top bag
Cons
- Not great for thick hair
- Unpleasant plastic odor
MC Magic Curler Heatless Hair Curlers
Pros
- Comes with styling hooks for convenience
- Easy to use
- Won’t pull your hair strands
Cons
- Might rip off easily
People Also Ask
-
Q: Can I sleep with my heatless hair curlers?
A:Yes, you can leave most heatless hair curlers on overnight. But if you have damaged or thin hair, you should take them out before you go to bed and avoid sleeping with any product in your hair to prevent further damage. Soft curlers made using natural materials are safe to use on hair and give your hair a bounce without damaging its texture.
-
Q: Can heatless curlers damage my hair?
A:When compared to using a curling iron, heatless curling often causes less damage, but regular usage of curling irons or rollers increases the risk of hair breakage and can even cause hair thinning. Using heatless curlers once or twice a week is fine as your hair gets enough time to repair in between. You should also avoid wrapping or stretching wet hair too tightly to ensure that you don’t end up breaking your hair.
-
Q: How long do I leave my heatless curlers on my hair?
A:The time it takes for the curler to do its magic depends on the hair’s texture and thickness. Using these heatless curlers on wet or semi-dry hair is suggested for optimal results, so keep that in mind if you have voluminous and thick hair. If you’re short on time, you can get the same bounce with a curling cream that you leave on for a few hours as you would from leaving on certain curlers overnight.
-
Q: Can I use heatless curlers on dry hair?
A:You don’t necessarily have to take a shower to style your hair with heatless curlers, but it’s better to slightly damp your hair with a sprayer to lock in curls for a longer time. If you want to use heatless curlers on dry hair, use a hair serum or cream to ensure that the curls are locked in perfectly so you can flaunt your curls for more than a day.
-
Q: How should I maintain my curls?
A:Invest in curlers made from high-quality material if you want low-maintenance curls. Use the right size of rod for each strand of hair and get your hair just damp enough for optimal results. Don’t forget to use a non-toxic hair spray to fix your curls once you’ve finished styling them.
