The Best Round Hair Brushes for Style and Shine

Round hair brushes are the only brush you should use if you’re trying to give yourself the perfect blow dry. The curling and straightening ability of these unique brushes are second to none when you’ve got a fully operating blow dryer in your other hand.
DIY styling can be a pretty difficult task, but with the right set of tools, any job can be easy. In this case, choosing a round hair brush that satisfies your unique needs is the tool in question. This is why we’ve come up with a list of the most popular round hair brushes of 2023 in the market right now that are guaranteed to make DIY styling an absolute breeze.
Buying Guide: Round Hair Brush
The key to choosing a kickass round hair brush is to closely examine its features and determine if they apply to your hair. This section of the guide will focus on all the different features that make up a round hair brush so that you’re more informed the next time you head to the market to buy one.
Features To Look Out for When Choosing a Round Hair Brush
Check out the following features:
Barrel size
Choosing the right barrel size for a round hair brush is important for several reasons. Of course, the most important aspect to consider when picking the size is your hair’s length and overall thickness. Short-haired individuals should ideally opt for a brush in the 0.5-inch to 0.75-inch size range to ensure no extra breakage. On the other hand, medium-haired individuals have the option of going for a brush in the 1-inch to 1.2-inch range. Lastly, individuals with flowing hair greater than or equal to shoulder length should ideally go for brushes in the 1.5 to 2-inch range.
Bristles (nylon vs. boar)
The most effective types of bristles available in the market right now are either boar or nylon, and each has its own unique benefits for different hair types. Boar bristles are gentler across your scalp, making them the ideal option for short, fine hair. They’re also known to stimulate your hair and keep your scalp clean from any allergens. Nylon bristles are most effective against thicker hair as their proficiency in reducing frizz makes them ideal for a blowout.
Barrel material
When it comes to barrel material, there are two clear favorites in the market right now, wood and ceramic. While both offer amazing blowouts, in this case, one is better than the other. Ceramic is the out-and-out superior option as it is lightweight and allows hair to pass through, thus ensuring that more of the warm hair from the dryer reaches your hair. Although wood allows plenty of air to pass through, it is heavier and may be subject to mold buildup when moisture is exposed.
Compare the Best Round Hair Brushes of 2023
Conair Round Hair Brush
Pros
- Features an ergonomic rubber grip handle
- Sturdy nylon bristles suitable for soft waves
- Beautiful blueberry and teal color
- Affordable price tag
Cons
- Plastic material may give off static electricity
AIMIKE Round Hair Brush
Pros
- Nano thermal ceramic ionic technology reduces frizz
- 100% boar bristles help spread natural sebum
- 2.9-inch roller size for excellent styling
- Ergonomic palm-shaped handle
Cons
- The barrel may get a little hot
Cricket Round Hair Brush
Pros
- Static-free nature eliminates fly-away hair
- Available in three separate sizes
- Sculpted ball tips prevent hair tangling
- Made and designed in the USA
Cons
- Bristles may be a little stiff initially
Care Me Round Hair Brush
Pros
- Bristles distribute natural sebum across the scalp
- Exceptionally quick customer service
- Ceramic barrel evenly distributes heat
- Bristles help rid you of split ends
Cons
- Bristles spacing causes brushing to be wide
Osensia Round Hair Brush
Pros
- Elegant silver and blue color
- Ion-infused, antistatic design boosts hair growth
- Spaced-out bristles ensure a perfect blowout
- Lightweight makes it easy to maneuver
Cons
- Bristles are not round tipped
Q: How should you use round brushes?
A:Round brushes are most effective on slightly damp hair that has been previously dried to some extent. Our advice is to blow dry your hair until it is about 75% dry and then use the round brush while keeping the hair dryer on.
-
Q: How do different-sized barrels of round brushes affect styles?
A:We talked earlier about how picking the right barrel size is important for several reasons. Well, the type of your style you’re looking to apply to your hair matters a lot when picking the size. Tight curls require a thinner, smaller barrel size, especially if you’re trying to curl your roots. Plus, they’re also the preferred option for styling bangs. If you’re instead looking for those 90s-style bouncy blowouts for your medium-sized hair, then you’d probably do well to choose a medium-sized barrel.
-
Q: Which type of round brush is suitable for frizzy hair?
A:Look for a round brush that has stiffer bristles. These are great for frizzy, curly and thick hair. The stiff bristles will help detangle as you go about your regular blow-drying. If you have frizzy but fine hair, it is best to opt for a smaller barrel and low minimum heat to get the style you want without damaging your hair.
