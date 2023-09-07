Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Best Round Hair Brushes for Style and Shine

Written by Avery Williamson

Round hair brushes are the only brush you should use if you’re trying to give yourself the perfect blow dry. The curling and straightening ability of these unique brushes are second to none when you’ve got a fully operating blow dryer in your other hand.

DIY styling can be a pretty difficult task, but with the right set of tools, any job can be easy. In this case, choosing a round hair brush that satisfies your unique needs is the tool in question. This is why we’ve come up with a list of the most popular round hair brushes of 2023 in the market right now that are guaranteed to make DIY styling an absolute breeze.