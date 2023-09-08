The Best Hair Rollers for Styling

Reviewing the Best Hair Rollers of 2023

1 Drybar Hair Rollers Pros Includes two roller sizes

Gives body to thinner hair

Works with damp or dry hair

Easy to insert and remove Cons Long hair will require two sets The first — and one of our favorite — options on our list are the Drybar Hair Rollers. This set of six rollers, which are ideal for all hair types, includes two roller sizes. They’re also very easy to use because of the exterior Velcro design, meaning you don’t need clips to secure them in place. Best of all, they’re easy to remove and help you create great volume. If you apply the rollers while your hair is still warm from a blowout, your curls can set in as quickly as 15 minutes (or when completely cooled). Simply comb through a small section of hair to remove any tangles. Then, starting from the bottom tips, roll your hair around the rollers towards the scalp. Let the curls set for 10 to 15 minutes. Using Drybar setting products or hairspray works most effectively with these curlers to help you get a long-lasting set and amazing volume. We’ve chosen these hair rollers as the best on our list because of their versatility, ease of use, and overall quality.

2 Remington Hair Rollers Pros Rollers heat evenly

Two-year limited warranty

Provides long-lasting curls Cons No auto shut-off Remington’s Hair Rollers are a heated curler set that uses wax core rollers for gorgeous shiny curls. The ionic conditioning technology reduces frizz, allows longer heat retention, and produces great volume. For your convenience, a ready indicator light comes on when the rollers are ready to use. The rollers also have cool touch edges which makes them easy to handle while at the optimum styling temperature. Additionally, the curlers have a velvety exterior for easy rolling and removal without damaging your hair. Each of the 20 rollers is color-coded in three different sizes, too, allowing you to customize your look and cover your whole head if desired. As the cherry on top, J-clips are included as well to securely hold the rollers in place without creasing.

3 Xnicx Hair Rollers Pros Smooth exterior prevents tangling

No heat or pins needed

Easy to pack for traveling Cons Long setting time The Xnicx Flexi Rod Hair Rollers are all you’ll ever need for heatless curls. Once your hair has been rolled, the spongy rods can simply be twisted or bent to hold them in place. Best of all, his set includes a whopping 47 rods in seven different color-coded sizes. This variety allows you to use them for any hair length. Since these rods are spongy, they’re more comfortable to sleep in than plastic rollers. They can also be used in wet or dry hair; applying them to wet hair will give you tighter springy coils, while using them in dry hair will result in looser curls. Remember, don’t remove them unless your hair is completely dry — in fact, they should be left in for at least three hours, but ideally overnight.

4 Conair Hair Rollers Pros Sets in 10 to 20 minutes

Indicator light on the heating chamber

Volume enhancing effect Cons Only includes five rollers These ceramic hot rollers from Conair heat up in just two minutes and are ideal for creating volume and big waves. The set of five large hair rollers is designed with a flocked velvety surface for tangle-free heat protection. Further, the stay-cool end rings make it easy to handle the curlers while they’re still at the right temperature. To keep the rollers perfectly in place or to keep your hair out of the way while rolling and styling, the set also includes five claw-style clips. And, with dual voltage and a 5-foot power cord, you can take your volume-boosting curling set anywhere when you travel — now that’s convenience!

5 Mollensiuer Hair Rollers Pros No pins needed

Suitable for all hair types

Volumizing large rollers Cons Only two rollers included If styling your bangs is all you’re wanting to do, this is the perfect pair of rollers for you. This set of two large rollers is self-securing, but also comes with a case that wraps around each roller to hold it in place. These nylon plastic hair rollers are the ultimate no-fuss fringe fix and can be used with all hair types. Roll them in damp or dry hair, with or without applying heat from a hairdryer. You can pretty much use whatever method you want to get the exact shaping you want.