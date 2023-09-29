The Best Hairsprays for Everyday Styling

Hair Spray Types

If you’ve been staying away from hairspray all this time, you’re missing out. In 2020, around 98 million Americans used hair spray, and that’s almost one-third of the population! They’re also safe to use, so it’s about time you gave them a shot. As long as you use it in moderation, you’ll reap nothing but benefits from this recent addition to your haircare routine. It all starts with picking the right product, and that’s where this buying guide comes in handy.

Haircare is a lot like skin care in the sense that no matter how high-quality a certain product is, it’s not for everyone. When you’re in the market to buy a face wash, cleanser, or even sunblock, you’ve got to base that decision on the type of skin you have, right? It’s the same with hairsprays, which is what makes this decision ‌tricky. But don’t worry, all the information you need to help you spend your hard-earned cash on a product that works for you is right here.

Hair sprays might all look the same when they’re stacked on a shelf, but their wide variety of types is enough to throw off any beginner! Mainly, they differ based on factors like the type of hair they’re meant for and the ingredients. They also vary in terms of their “specialties” like extra shine, extra volume, and enhanced heat protection.

You can also choose between pump sprays or ones with propellant gases, like butane or propane. The latter isn’t as preferable even though they’re easier to use. Those gases are flammable and pose hazardous risks. But ‌you’ll have to pick a product based on your preferences and hair type, like thick or thin, colored or natural, and so on.

Let’s go over some of the most common categories of hair types to help you get a better idea of what might work for you.

Average Hair

If you’ve got hair that’s not too curly and not the straightest, neither oily nor dry, then a normal all-purpose variant should do the trick for you. These are the easiest to find, as they claim the biggest pie of the market by catering to the biggest percentage of the masses.

Dry Hair

Dry hair hairsprays are a bit more niche, but there are still some very promising options within this category. If you belong to that demographic, you probably know combing and styling difficulties all too well, which is why you need a product with enhanced conditioning capabilities. You should look for a hairspray with micro-oils to nourish your hair with a boost in moisturization. The less alcohol, the better!

Frizzy Hair

Frizzy hair can be hard to manage, which can even cause you to run late to work or school! But, all you need is an anti-frizz solution for smoother, shinier, and instantly more presentable hair. Like hairsprays for dry hair, these also contain micro-oils to provide you with more control.

If it gets super unruly, then ‌look into hair lacquer for maximum hold!

Oily Hair

Hairspray shopping should be relatively easier if you’ve got oily hair since there are plenty of options to choose from with “for oily hair” written on the front of the packaging. Look for products with no silicone in the formula, as they can make things worse by aggravating your hair’s condition.

Thin Hair

If you have thin hair, you’re probably faced with one or more issues, like a greasy look, volume lack, split ends, and static build-up. It’s possibly the most challenging combination of problems with managing your hair, but there’s a quick fix — volume hairsprays! These specially designed hairspray formulas add tons of volume in an instant, so look for products that have collagen as one of their key ingredients.

Curly Hair

Since curly hair is notoriously hard to handle, you need a strong hair lacquer to get everything under control every morning!

Damaged, Strained, or Thin Hair

Are you guilty of blow drying or straightening your hair right after taking a shower? Consistent repetition of such bad habits can be detrimental to your hair and lead to issues like damaged or strained hair. If you’re already at that stage, then you need a hairspray with silicones in it to wash away your “styling sins” of the past!